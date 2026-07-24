Sanjay Pahal reaping rewards of UAE move after tasting ILT20 glory with Desert Vipers

When Sanjay Pahal opted to forego state cricket in India last year and move to the UAE, he must have thought his chance to mix with the stars of the game had finally past him by.

The all-rounder had spent eight years in and out of Haryana’s Ranji Trophy set up. He had been a net bowler for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

When it became clear the well was running dry at home, he followed a mate’s advice and moved to Dubai to play instead.

Eighteen months later, he is in Guyana playing for the top side in the ILT20 in a competition also involving leading teams from the USA, Australia, Pakistan and the Caribbean.

The Global Super League is a five-team tournament involving the UAE's Desert Vipers, plus Guyana Amazon Warriors, Perth Scorchers, Lahore Qalandars and San Francisco Unicorns.

Desert Vipers win ILT20 final - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Desert Vipers players celebrates the wicket of Andre Fletcher of MI Emirates during the final of the DP World International League T20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, January 4, 2026. All images: ILT20 Info

Desert Vipers captain Sam Curran celebrates the wicket of Tom Banton of MI Emirates Info

Dan Lawrence of Desert Vipers congratulates Sam Curran, left, for scoring a fifty in the final Info

Desert Vipers' Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah picked up three wickets Info

Sam Curran top-scored for Desert Vipers with 74 Info

Kids at the Crickmas Wonderland during the final of the DP World International League T20 Info

Desert Vipers spinner Usman Tariq, centre, picked up two wickets Info













It is the sort of opportunity that has belatedly arrived all in a rush for Pahal. “I never thought I would be able to get so many opportunities so quickly after coming to the UAE,” Pahal, 33, said.

“All my friends who play here say it is unusual for someone to play across so many tournaments. It is all no less than a dream come true for me. I feel very blessed and thank God for this amazing run.”

It has been a remarkable one. It started with him landing a place in the Vipers side at the ILT20 Development Tournament.

He was eventually named player of the competition in that event, which is designed to give aspiring players the chance to show their merits to the franchises.

Pahal’s performances prompted the Vipers to pay his base price of $10,000 in the first ILT20 auction last season.

He appeared twice in the main tournament, took a catch in the final win over MI Emirates, and is now part of their squad in Guyana.

“There are two key memories for me: one is when I received my cap upon debut, and second was when I took a catch in the final,” Pahal said of his first season in the ILT20.

“Off the field, my best memory would be when I got a message from the coach James Foster the night before my debut letting me know I would be playing in the match.

“I couldn't sleep very well that night, with all the excitement and nerves as well. I think this happens when you get the opportunity to play at such a high level.”

The tournament in Guyana will pit him against one of the players who he was closest to in the Vipers side during the ILT20 season.

Shimron Hetmyer was part of the Vipers’ title winning campaign before injury curtailed his time with them, and is now in opposition as part of the Guyana side in the GSL.

Pahal already knew the West Indies batter from time spent as a net bowler with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, and was glad to revive an old friendship.

Now he is looking forward to pitting himself against Hetmyer and the other stars on show in Guyana, whenever the Vipers call on him to play.

“I have solid experience of playing cricket at a high standard in India in the Ranji Trophy, against some top-class players, and I know that not being picked does cause some nervousness and stress,” he said.

“But I also know that the players who are picked are those who are required for the team to perform well.

“This is a team game, so you can't be disappointed if you don't play. You have to help the team, no matter in what capacity, because winning is the ultimate goal.

“And when we win, it's not just one person's win, it's the whole team's win. So I think that whatever my role is, whether it's off the field or when I'm playing, I believe I must enjoy it well and help the team.”