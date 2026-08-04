Harpreet Bhatia promises bright new start for UAE with his belated crack at international captaincy

Given the late run Harpreet Bhatia has made to international cricket captaincy, maybe a couple of days’ extra wait will not matter too much.

The former Indian Premier League batter has enjoyed a whirlwind few months. Back in December he was still fully ensconced in Indian domestic cricket.

Then he accepted a call from Lalchand Rajput, the UAE head coach, and his personal situation has altered entirely.

He moved to Dubai, was granted citizenship, and was rushed into his adopted national team, tasked with helping arrest the slide of the chronically underperforming one-day international team.

He enjoyed a promising debut tour to Kathmandu in April. By the time the national team next got together for international duties, this month in the UK, he had found himself elevated to the captaincy.

Even though they have had three scheduled matches on his maiden tour as captain, Harpreet has still yet to lead the side.

Administrative issues meant he and fellow new recruits Akshdeep Nath and Adeeb Usmani did not make the trip to Jersey for the UAE’s two warm up matches.

Although the trio did reach Scotland in time for the start of the Cricket World Cup League Two (CWCL2) tri-series involving the hosts and Canada, the opening one-day international was washed out without a ball bowled on Monday.

The UAE's one-day match with Scotland in Scotland was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Ian Jacobs/Cricket Scotland Show caption: The UAE's one-day match with Scotland in Scotland was abando…

Even though much of the UK is experiencing drought conditions, with unprecedented wildfires even breaking out in some areas, Dundee was hit by rain.

It is perhaps no surprise: Scotland’s cricket teams have an extraordinary capacity for attracting wet weather. They have had seven of their 33 matches in the CWCL2 abandoned.

In the past, they were involved when Sharjah had an international match washed out for the first time, and an ODI in Dubai postponed because of an imminent storm.

The UAE will try again when they face Canada at Forfarshire Cricket Club on Wednesday, although the weather is forecast to be challenging again.

Harpreet is looking forward to getting going. In Indian domestic cricket, he had six years of captaincy experience with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and was vice-captain for India Under 19s.

“It is a great feeling to be a leader of the team,” Harpreet said. “If the weather is not good, that is not in our hands. I have been enjoying being a leader and the team environment is really good. We are excited for the next game.

“When I came from India, I was not expecting something like the captaincy, but he [Rajput] sees something inside me. He thinks I can do this job, which is why he has given me this chance, and I am grateful for that.”

To say his crack at international cricket is belated is obvious. Harpreet will turn 35 on the last day of the tour, when the UAE face Canada on Tuesday August 11.

That is the age at which participation in a number of leading domestic competitions are capped, meaning he will not be able to play. It is also the age at which many veterans cricket competitions start.

But he is full of energy for the task at hand, pointing out that the misfiring UAE side have a clean slate on his watch.

“I want every boy to enjoy the game,” Harpreet said. “Me and the coach have decided we want to give a free hand to all the boys for them to show their skills.

“If they keep things simple, they can have success. As a team, we have our plans, but individually players will have their own plans.

“We have already given authority to the players; if you have a good plan, then back yourself.

“We are here to play cricket. If you look at the table [UAE are a long way off the top four places, which guarantees participation at the World Cup qualifier next year], we need to play every game.”

Harpreet said he had spoken to his family back in India ahead of his aborted first game in charge.

“It was a simple conversation,” Harpreet said. “They told me it is just a normal game. You have led teams before in first-class cricket. It was a healthy conversation, and they are proud I am leading the country.”