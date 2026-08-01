Akshdeep Nath inspired by Ireland beating India as UAE look to arrest ODI slump

Akshdeep Nath says the struggling UAE side should take inspiration from Ireland’s shock series win over India as they bid to turn around their fortunes.

The national team will face Scotland and Canada in a Cricket World Cup League Two (CWCL2) tri-series in Dundee, starting on Monday.

Nath is one of a number of new recruits who were fast-tracked into the UAE team earlier this year after being granted UAE citizenship.

The new players have their work cut out turning around the fortunes of the UAE. The national team are the lowest ranked ODI side in the world, and are bottom of the CWCL2 table.

Furthermore, they have never won an ODI away against Scotland, and were soundly beaten by Canada the last time the sides met, too.

Nath, though, says there were signs of promise in their most recent series in Nepal in April and May, and that many in the squad in the UK are not carrying baggage from their past troubles.

And he said Ireland’s T20 series win against world champions India earlier this summer goes to show anything is possible.

“We are at the bottom of the table, but we won't be there for too long,” Nath said. “We are focused on what we can do better. We are doing our part.

“We’ve never beaten [Scotland] before, but Ireland didn't beat India ever before, and they whitewashed them. It’s a new start, and I think this group is much better and more connected.

“I don’t know what was before here, but definitely now we are gelled as a team. People are aware of their roles, what they need to do, and we're looking to win at least at least three matches out of four, if not all four, in the upcoming series.”

Nath termed his switch to UAE citizenship, and subsequent selection for the national cricket team, “life-changing”.

The 33-year-old Lucknow-born batter used to harbour aspirations of playing for India at international level.

He appeared well set to make that a reality after showing signs of great promise as a teenager. He was vice-captain when India won the Under-19 World Cup in 2012 in Australia.

Although he went on to a lengthy career in first-class cricket, and was contracted to three IPL franchises at various times, the international call never came.

After seeing his former India U19 captain, Unmukt Chand, have a renaissance in international cricket after moving to the United States, Nath was encouraged to do the same – albeit slightly closer to home.

He became one of the first UAE cricketers to be naturalised citizens, immediately making him eligible for selection for the national team.

In April, he debuted for the UAE in the Cricket World Cup League Two in Kathmandu.

“When we went to Nepal, entered the ground and as the national anthem played, that was a completely life-changing moment for me,” Nath said.

“To be termed an international cricketer is what you dream of when you start playing, and that came true.

“And then the nerves settled, and we won the first match as well. I got a little 15-20 not out; that helped me in gaining my confidence as well because when you go to a certain level you want to belong there.

“That happened with that innings, so I was very comfortable with that. We won a few games as well and hopefully we can do better from it.”

He is grateful to have a second shot at international cricket after changing his allegiance to the UAE, having seen his domestic career falter in India.

“I was doing pretty well and getting fair opportunities in the domestic circuit as well but around 2022 or 2023 was the time when they dropped me from the state team,” Nath said.

“There was no clear communication. I was doing pretty well. It was not that my performance was dipping, but suddenly the batting order changed and I was in and out of the team for no rhyme or reason.

“That's where I also contemplated changing states. Luckily, I got an option [in the UAE]. I came here and explored, and found that they are also looking for professionals, so that's how the shift came.”

Nath first registered in UAE domestic cricket two years ago, but started playing last December, when he moved permanently to Dubai.

“I knew I still have a lot of cricket left in me and I was looking for a fair opportunity,” Nath said. “I knew Lalu-sir [Lalchand Rajput, the UAE coach] from before and when I got this opportunity there were absolutely no double thoughts for me.

“It was a straight decision. I immediately talked to my dad and he was very supportive of that. Straight away I took that decision.

“It's like a dream come true because you want to represent your country at the national level.

“Obviously, it didn't happen for India, but it's definitely the same here as well. [Making his debut] was a surreal moment.”