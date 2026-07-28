Aryansh Sharma hits ton as UAE begin preparation for World Cup qualification

Aryansh Sharma struck a century as the UAE warmed up for their return to one-day international cricket with victory over Jersey.

The national team are playing two 50-over matches on the island in the British Channel as preparation for their next step in World Cup qualifying.

The UAE will face Scotland and Canada in a Cricket World Cup League Two tri-series next week.

That event is part of the qualifying process for the next ODI World Cup, which will be staged in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027.

The UAE are last placed in the ODI standings, after a dismal run of results. They have travelled to the UK with a new-look squad as they bid to turn around their fortunes; they are looking to retain their ODI status, as well as mount an unlikely bid for a place at the World Cup.

Harpreet Bhatia, the new UAE captain who has lived in the country for less than a year, was not required to bat as the national team chased 316 to beat Jersey with two overs to spare.

After a heatwave in the UK, conditions have aided high scores in many areas of the country – not least in Jersey.

The touring bowlers toiled as home side racked up 315-5 from their 50 overs. Nick Greenwood made a 92-ball century for the hosts, with the five wickets spread between Junaid Siddique, Dhruv Parashar, Mohammed Arfan, Mohammed Jawadullah, and the returning Aayan Khan.

Aryansh, who was one of the UAE’s standout performers when they played at the T20 World Cup in India earlier this year, then took control of the chase.

The young opener batted through the innings to finish on 131 not out as the UAE chased the target in 48 overs.

He starred in two century stands, first with Mohammed Shahdad, who made 71 in 53 balls, then Rahul Chopra, the returning former captain who made 50 from 61 balls.