Tyrrell Hatton's Dubai masterclass: Nerves, 'outrageous' thought process and a lucky yellow shirt

After an 18-hole cakewalk in which he appeared to be playing his own game way out in front of some of the world’s best players, Tyrrell Hatton acknowledged he had in fact been nervous.

The Englishman demolished the field on the final day of the DP World Tour Championship to win the season ending tournament by five strokes.

So dominant was he, he largely became a secondary storyline while, further up the course, Rory McIlroy and Eugenio Caracca traded blows in the Race to Dubai.

By the time he made it to the final hole of the season, the Race had been decided in McIlroy’s favour and Hatton was five clear of the rest in the tournament.

Luckily, he was driving straighter than he was thinking.

“At times, my thought process is outrageous,” Hatton said after his triumph at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

“I walked off 17, saw I had a five-shot lead and was like, I guess I could make it nine and still win. Shouldn't really be thinking that way.

"But that 18th hole has been pretty horrible to me over the years. Stranger things could have happened but thankfully I hit a nice shot down there.”

Hatton had started the day one shot clear at the top, ahead of his final-round playing partner Victor Perez.

The nerves he said he had felt overnight manifested themselves in an errant drive at the first tee.

“Ten minutes earlier, I've just hit three or four drives on the range that have been somewhere in the vicinity of where I'm trying to hit it,” he said.

“And then I stand on the first tee and hit it 60 yards right of where I'm trying to; that wasn't the ideal way to start the day.

“I didn't have much of a shot laying up sideways, and ended up making a great four, which was nice. Not that it settled me down, but it was nice to even see that putt go in and go to the next knowing you've not started the day with a bogey.”

Tyrrell Hatton with his wife Emily Braisher and daughter Althea Hatton after the DP World Championship. Getty Images Show caption: Tyrrell Hatton with his wife Emily Braisher and daughter Alt…

Hatton has fallen short in narrow finishes at Earth Course a number of times in the past. He was thrilled to get the job done in front of his wife and six-month old daughter.

He said he had even chosen hit final day outfit – a yellow polo shirt with black lines – based on his daughter’s dress.

“I like the top; I played well in it last week,” Hatton said. “And my daughter, had a little dress on today that had watermelons and lemons on it, so I chose that one as the lemons I thought matched the shirt.

“And horizontal lines are meant to be slimming, as well. It's good for me.”