Tyrrell Hatton wins maiden DP World Tour Championship

Tyrrell Hatton has won the DP World Tour Championship for the first time.

The Englishman finished on 15-under-par to take the season-ending tournament by five strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy.

After starting the day a shot ahead of Victor Perez, Hatton was largely in cruise control while, further ahead of him on the course, battle raged for the Race to Dubai title.

That was eventually won by McIlroy after a thrilling exchange of blows with Eugenio Chacarra, who was overhauled in the standings at the 72nd hole of the final tournament of the season.

It was Hatton’s first win on the DP World Tour in nearly two years.

That success also came in Dubai, in the 2025 Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club.

Victory around Earth Course has been a long time coming for Hatton. He was runner-up in 2016 and 2022, and has an additional four top 10 finishes.

He also equalled the record for most wins on the Rolex Series, with six. Jon Rahm, who was coincidentally a teammate of Hatton’s on the LIV Golf tour up until recently, set that record when he won last week in Abu Dhabi.

More to follow …