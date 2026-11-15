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  • Rory McIlroy, left, and Tyrrell Hatton after day four of the DP World Tour Championship. McIlroy won the Race to Dubai while Hatton clinched the season-ending tournament at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images
    Rory McIlroy, left, and Tyrrell Hatton after day four of the DP World Tour Championship. McIlroy won the Race to Dubai while Hatton clinched the season-ending tournament at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images
  • Rory McIlroy won a record eighth Race to Dubai title. Getty Images
    Rory McIlroy won a record eighth Race to Dubai title. Getty Images
  • Rory McIlroy on the 18th hole on day four of the DP World Tour Championship. AFP
    Rory McIlroy on the 18th hole on day four of the DP World Tour Championship. AFP
  • Rory McIlroy with caddie Harry Diamond after finishing their round on the 18th green on day four of the DP World Tour Championship. Getty Images
    Rory McIlroy with caddie Harry Diamond after finishing their round on the 18th green on day four of the DP World Tour Championship. Getty Images
  • Tyrrell Hatton of England is presented with the Dubai World Championship Scepter after winning the DP World Tour Championship. Getty Images
    Tyrrell Hatton of England is presented with the Dubai World Championship Scepter after winning the DP World Tour Championship. Getty Images
  • Tyrrell Hatton won the DP World Tour Championship by five strokes. Getty Images
    Tyrrell Hatton won the DP World Tour Championship by five strokes. Getty Images
  • Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lifts the Race to Dubai trophy. Getty Images
    Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lifts the Race to Dubai trophy. Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton wins maiden DP World Tour Championship

Englishman clinches season-ending tournament by five strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

November 15, 2026

Tyrrell Hatton has won the DP World Tour Championship for the first time.

The Englishman finished on 15-under-par to take the season-ending tournament by five strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy.

After starting the day a shot ahead of Victor Perez, Hatton was largely in cruise control while, further ahead of him on the course, battle raged for the Race to Dubai title.

That was eventually won by McIlroy after a thrilling exchange of blows with Eugenio Chacarra, who was overhauled in the standings at the 72nd hole of the final tournament of the season.

It was Hatton’s first win on the DP World Tour in nearly two years.

That success also came in Dubai, in the 2025 Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club.

Victory around Earth Course has been a long time coming for Hatton. He was runner-up in 2016 and 2022, and has an additional four top 10 finishes.

He also equalled the record for most wins on the Rolex Series, with six. Jon Rahm, who was coincidentally a teammate of Hatton’s on the LIV Golf tour up until recently, set that record when he won last week in Abu Dhabi.

More to follow …

Updated: November 15, 2026, 12:58 PM
DP World Tour ChampionshipDubaiRory McIlroy