Eugenio Chacarra ready for showdown with 'idol' Rory McIlroy as Race to Dubai title beckons

Eugenio Chacarra might have thought he had done enough to at least have a share in top billing.

After all, the 26-year-old Spaniard does have a buffer of more than 500 points over the starry chasing pack at the top of the Race to Dubai standings.

He has won three times on tour this season, finished second twice, and third a pair of times, too.

And yet at the main spectator entrance to Jumeirah Golf Estates for the season finale, it is the images of Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed which dominate.

In fairness, for so much of this season, it did seem as if it would be those two great Ryder Cup rivals who would be duelling for the title this week.

Then Chacarra won in India last month, ahead of a field headlined by McIlroy, and he has been the hunted for the rest of the time since. Despite the points advantage the Spaniard holds, he is in for a daunting end to the season at the DP World Tour Championship.

For some perspective: Chacarra has appeared at the weekend of majors as many times – once – as McIlroy has won career grand slams.

“We know how good Rory McIlroy is; he's one of my idols,” Chacarra said on the eve of the championship.

Images of Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Paul Radley / The National Show caption: Images of Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed at Jumeirah Golf Est…

“It's going to be a tough test, and that's what I dreamed of since I was little. But I already beat him in India, so I need to remind myself that I can compete with him and I can beat him like I did already a couple weeks ago.

“Obviously, this is a course on which he's had a lot of success [McIlroy has won this tournament three times in the past] and I only played once and didn't do very well.

“They are just numbers. This is golf, and crazy things happen. I'm just going to enjoy myself, and if I bring my A game, I'm going to be able to compete with him on Sunday.”

The two race leaders will play in the last match out on Thursday, teeing off at 12.40pm. It is the second week in a row they have been paired together on a Thursday.

Seven days ago, in Abu Dhabi, they each had challenging times. McIlroy was docked two strokes for a rules infraction – despite the fact Chacarra had gone into bat for him – after the opening day at Yas Links. The Northern Irishman at least managed to work his way back to finish third, while Chacarra ended tied for 22nd.

“It really helped to for me to play with him last week,” Chacarra said. “I made a lot of mistakes that I probably shouldn't have done, but it was the first time playing with him. That's going to help me a lot.

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“I learnt from it. I had a great talk with my team after that first round. And I didn't feel it at the moment, but it's really hard to just get into the bubble and [stop] thinking about his game instead of focusing on what you have to control.

“It really helped me to see what I can do and what I shouldn't do, and I think I'm more prepared this week to go tee it up tomorrow and just focus on my game and what I can control.”

If McIlroy wins for the fourth time around the Earth Course this week, he will be guaranteed to claim a record-equalling eighth order of merit title.

“I made some ground up last week [in Abu Dhabi], maybe not as much as I wanted, but I felt like it was a step in the right direction,” McIlroy said.

“Getting back to a place where I have played well and had a lot of success, it's been a course that's been very good to me over the years.

“I have a lot of experience on it, and a lot of experience up at the top end of the leaderboard. So I am excited to do it all over again, and try to play well enough to give myself a real chance at the weekend.”