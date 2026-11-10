UAE approves national genomics masterplan to bring personalised medicine to all citizens

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved a sweeping genomics masterplan aimed at transforming how the UAE delivers personalised health care to its citizens.

Sheikh Khaled chaired a meeting of the Emirates Genome Council during the UAE Government Annual Meetings, where he endorsed the 2026-2031 National Genomics Masterplan.

The plan marks a strategic shift from genomic data collection towards clinical implementation, early prevention and precision medicine.

The Emirati Genome Programme has reached a milestone of one million participants, which officials say makes it the world's most comprehensive population genome programme.

The masterplan builds on this foundation with four main initiatives: extending the programme to 100 per cent of Emirati citizens; providing personalised genomic reports to 900,000 participants; expanding newborn genetic screening nationwide; and strengthening the Trusted Research Environment to support local and global research.

Personalised genomic reports will be made available through the Tamm platform from December 2026, covering 214 inherited genomic conditions and health traits.

The newborn genetic screening programme covers more than 730 genes linked to more than 815 childhood genetic conditions for which early treatment is available.

Mansoor Al Mansoori, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and Secretary General of the Emirates Genome Council, said the masterplan “sets new criteria for implementing genomics in clinical applications at the community level”.

Mr Al Mansoori added that the programme's genomic database would allow the UAE to combine data with an AI-powered healthcare system to shift towards community-wide prevention and precision medicine.

The Trusted Research Environment, which provides a secure digital space supporting AI-driven data analysis, has already received invitations from 21 research and healthcare entities worldwide since its launch.

The masterplan is designed to position the UAE as a global partner in shaping the future of health care through data, artificial intelligence and precision medicine.