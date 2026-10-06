Rory McIlroy confirmed for DP World Tour Championship as he chases Race to Dubai record

Seven-time Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy has been confirmed for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship next month.

McIlroy is the latest big name to be confirmed for the November 12-15 event at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The Northern Irishman will bid to draw level with Colin Montgomerie's record haul of eight Harry Vardon Trophies.

The reigning European No 1 sits second in the Race to Dubai rankings, with leader Patrick Reed, who is also confirmed in the world-class field bound for Dubai, firmly in his sights.

McIlroy more than halved the gap to the American at last month's BMW PGA Championship, where a closing 68 at Wentworth Club earned him a share of second place.

Last week, the World No 2 confirmed his participation at the DP World Tour's penultimate tournament in Abu Dhabi, to be held at Yas Links the week before.

McIlroy returns to Dubai on the back of a historic Masters defence earlier this year. Having completed the career Grand Slam at Augusta National last year, he successfully defended the Green Jacket in April to become only the fourth back-to-back Masters champion, after Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

The 37-year-old also boasts a formidable record on the Earth Course, having won the DP World Tour Championship on three occasions in 2012, 2015 and 2024.

“I’ve always loved coming to Dubai and I’ve had some great days on the Earth Course, so I’m really looking forward to being back for the DP World Tour Championship,” said McIlroy, a 21-time winner on the DP World Tour.

“Getting to eight and drawing level with Monty would mean a lot. He was an amazing player to watch when I was growing up, and the Race to Dubai is something I’ve always taken a lot of pride in. To have the opportunity to win it again, and potentially match Monty’s record, would be a pretty special way to finish the season.”

McIlroy wins 2025 Race to Dubai – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Rory McIlroy celebrates with daughter Poppy and wife Erica after winning his seventh Race to Dubai crown at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2025. Getty Images Show caption: Rory McIlroy celebrates with daughter Poppy and wife Erica a…

Rory McIlroy is presented with the Race to Dubai trophy on the 18th green at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images Show caption: Rory McIlroy is presented with the Race to Dubai trophy on t…

Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning his seventh Race to Dubai crown at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2025. Getty Images Show caption: Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning his seventh Race to Du…

Matt Fitzpatrick after winning the DP World Tour Championship for a third time. Getty Images Show caption: Matt Fitzpatrick after winning the DP World Tour Championshi…

Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy during the trophy presentation at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images Show caption: Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy during the trophy presenta…

Matt Fitzpatrick, right, and Rory McIlroy shake hands on the 18th green after the Englishman won a play-off to secure the DP World Tour Championship title at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images Show caption: Matt Fitzpatrick, right, and Rory McIlroy shake hands on the…

Rory McIlroy celebrates after an eagle on the 18th forced a play-off with Matt Fitzpatrick. Getty Images Show caption: Rory McIlroy celebrates after an eagle on the 18th forced a …

Matt Fitzpatrick carded a final round 67 before beating Rory McIlroy in a play-off. AP Show caption: Matt Fitzpatrick carded a final round 67 before beating Rory…

Rory McIlroy plays a shot on his way to a final round 67 to tie for the lead at 18-under. AFP Show caption: Rory McIlroy plays a shot on his way to a final round 67 to …

England's Laurie Canter finished with a 67, leaving him one shot behind the winner. EPA Show caption: England's Laurie Canter finished with a 67, leaving him one …

Rory McIlroy tees off on the sixth hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images Show caption: Rory McIlroy tees off on the sixth hole at Jumeirah Golf Est…

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg finished with a 66, leaving him one shot behind the winner. Getty Images Show caption: Sweden's Ludvig Aberg finished with a 66, leaving him one sh…

Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen finished with a 68 to finish one shot off the lead. Getty Images Show caption: Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen finished with a 68 to fi…

England's Tommy Fleetwood finished with a 67, leaving him one shot behind the winner. EPA Show caption: England's Tommy Fleetwood finished with a 67, leaving him on…

The crowds gather to watch Rory McIlroy in action during his final round. EPA Show caption: The crowds gather to watch Rory McIlroy in action during his…

Tyrrell Hatton's slim hopes of overtaking Rory McIlroy in the Race for Dubai ended as he finished six shots behind the Northern Irishman. Getty Images Show caption: Tyrrell Hatton's slim hopes of overtaking Rory McIlroy in th…































McIlroy is attempting to win the race for the fifth year in a row. To do so, he will have to climb above Reed, who currently leads the rankings by around 300 points.

The duo have been familiar foes on courses around the world. Their matches in the Ryder Cup have been some of the most compelling in the recent history of that match, while they have also duelled for major crowns.

The UAE has also witnessed their rivalry up close. McIlroy won the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic while embroiled in a sour feud with his American counterpart. The season culminates with the Play-off Series over two weeks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Reed would become only the second American to be crowned European No 1, following Collin Morikawa, who claimed the title in 2021. That was the last time McIlroy was denied the Order of Merit title.

Reed will be making his eighth appearance at the DP World Tour Championship when the tournament.