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Patrick Reed currently leads the Race to Dubai standings. Getty Images
Patrick Reed currently leads the Race to Dubai standings. Getty Images

Patrick Reed set for UAE showdown with Rory McIlroy at DP World Tour Championship

Rivals are vying for Race to Dubai title as season heads towards finale with American now confirmed for Jumeirah Golf Estates finale

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

October 01, 2026

The UAE will witness a showdown between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed for the Race to Dubai crown after the latter confirmed his participation in the DP World Tour Championship.

McIlroy is attempting to win the race for the fifth year in a row, and a record-equalling eighth overall. To do so, he will have to climb above Reed, who currently leads the rankings by around 300 points.

The duo have been familiar foes on courses around the world. Their matches in the Ryder Cup have been some of the most compelling in the recent history of that match, while they have also duelled for major crowns.

The UAE has also witnessed their rivalry up close. McIlroy won the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic while embroiled in a sour feud with his American counterpart. The season culminates with the Play-off Series over two weeks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

McIlroy confirmed his participation in the finale on Wednesday, before Reed’s appearance in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship was confirmed a day later.

Reed stole a march in the race at the start of the year with a sensational run of form in the Middle East.

First, he claimed his first title in the UAE when he won the Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club in January. He finished second in Bahrain the following week, then won the Qatar Masters a week after that.

In the midst of that run, he announced he was quitting LIV Golf and hoped to play his way back on to the PGA Tour by qualifying for a card via the DP World Tour.

It left McIlroy with much ground to make up to retain his grip on the order of merit title. After Dubai in January, the Northern Irishman did not play another counting event on the tour until the Masters in April.

Retaining that title elevated him back to second in the race, and he has been in pursuit of Reed since that point.

Reed would become only the second American to be crowned European No 1, following Collin Morikawa, who claimed the title in 2021. That was the last time McIlroy was denied the order of merit title.

McIlroy wins 2025 Race to Dubai – in pictures

  • Rory McIlroy celebrates with daughter Poppy and wife Erica after winning his seventh Race to Dubai crown at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2025. Getty Images
    Rory McIlroy celebrates with daughter Poppy and wife Erica after winning his seventh Race to Dubai crown at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2025. Getty Images
  • Rory McIlroy is presented with the Race to Dubai trophy on the 18th green at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images
    Rory McIlroy is presented with the Race to Dubai trophy on the 18th green at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images
  • Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning his seventh Race to Dubai crown at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2025. Getty Images
    Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning his seventh Race to Dubai crown at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2025. Getty Images
  • Matt Fitzpatrick after winning the DP World Tour Championship for a third time. Getty Images
    Matt Fitzpatrick after winning the DP World Tour Championship for a third time. Getty Images
  • Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy during the trophy presentation at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images
    Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy during the trophy presentation at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images
  • Matt Fitzpatrick, right, and Rory McIlroy shake hands on the 18th green after the Englishman won a play-off to secure the DP World Tour Championship title at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images
    Matt Fitzpatrick, right, and Rory McIlroy shake hands on the 18th green after the Englishman won a play-off to secure the DP World Tour Championship title at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images
  • Rory McIlroy celebrates after an eagle on the 18th forced a play-off with Matt Fitzpatrick. Getty Images
    Rory McIlroy celebrates after an eagle on the 18th forced a play-off with Matt Fitzpatrick. Getty Images
  • Matt Fitzpatrick carded a final round 67 before beating Rory McIlroy in a play-off. AP
    Matt Fitzpatrick carded a final round 67 before beating Rory McIlroy in a play-off. AP
  • Rory McIlroy plays a shot on his way to a final round 67 to tie for the lead at 18-under. AFP
    Rory McIlroy plays a shot on his way to a final round 67 to tie for the lead at 18-under. AFP
  • England's Laurie Canter finished with a 67, leaving him one shot behind the winner. EPA
    England's Laurie Canter finished with a 67, leaving him one shot behind the winner. EPA
  • Rory McIlroy tees off on the sixth hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images
    Rory McIlroy tees off on the sixth hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images
  • Sweden's Ludvig Aberg finished with a 66, leaving him one shot behind the winner. Getty Images
    Sweden's Ludvig Aberg finished with a 66, leaving him one shot behind the winner. Getty Images
  • Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen finished with a 68 to finish one shot off the lead. Getty Images
    Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen finished with a 68 to finish one shot off the lead. Getty Images
  • England's Tommy Fleetwood finished with a 67, leaving him one shot behind the winner. EPA
    England's Tommy Fleetwood finished with a 67, leaving him one shot behind the winner. EPA
  • The crowds gather to watch Rory McIlroy in action during his final round. EPA
    The crowds gather to watch Rory McIlroy in action during his final round. EPA
  • Tyrrell Hatton's slim hopes of overtaking Rory McIlroy in the Race for Dubai ended as he finished six shots behind the Northern Irishman. Getty Images
    Tyrrell Hatton's slim hopes of overtaking Rory McIlroy in the Race for Dubai ended as he finished six shots behind the Northern Irishman. Getty Images

Reed will be making his eighth appearance at the DP World Tour Championship when the tournament takes place at the Earth course from November 12 to 15.

“Dubai is where the season really got going for me, so it would be pretty cool to finish it there with the Harry Vardon Trophy,” Reed said.

“I’ve played the DP World Tour Championship a bunch of times over the years, so I know the golf course pretty well and what it takes to get it done there.

“There are some really good players behind me, and that’s what makes the DP World Tour so competitive. You know you’re going to have to play well right to the end.”

Updated: October 01, 2026, 10:06 AM
GolfDP World Tour Championship