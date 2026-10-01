Patrick Reed set for UAE showdown with Rory McIlroy at DP World Tour Championship

The UAE will witness a showdown between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed for the Race to Dubai crown after the latter confirmed his participation in the DP World Tour Championship.

McIlroy is attempting to win the race for the fifth year in a row, and a record-equalling eighth overall. To do so, he will have to climb above Reed, who currently leads the rankings by around 300 points.

The duo have been familiar foes on courses around the world. Their matches in the Ryder Cup have been some of the most compelling in the recent history of that match, while they have also duelled for major crowns.

The UAE has also witnessed their rivalry up close. McIlroy won the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic while embroiled in a sour feud with his American counterpart. The season culminates with the Play-off Series over two weeks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

McIlroy confirmed his participation in the finale on Wednesday, before Reed’s appearance in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship was confirmed a day later.

Reed stole a march in the race at the start of the year with a sensational run of form in the Middle East.

First, he claimed his first title in the UAE when he won the Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club in January. He finished second in Bahrain the following week, then won the Qatar Masters a week after that.

In the midst of that run, he announced he was quitting LIV Golf and hoped to play his way back on to the PGA Tour by qualifying for a card via the DP World Tour.

It left McIlroy with much ground to make up to retain his grip on the order of merit title. After Dubai in January, the Northern Irishman did not play another counting event on the tour until the Masters in April.

Retaining that title elevated him back to second in the race, and he has been in pursuit of Reed since that point.

Reed would become only the second American to be crowned European No 1, following Collin Morikawa, who claimed the title in 2021. That was the last time McIlroy was denied the order of merit title.

McIlroy wins 2025 Race to Dubai – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Rory McIlroy celebrates with daughter Poppy and wife Erica after winning his seventh Race to Dubai crown at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2025. Getty Images Show caption: Rory McIlroy celebrates with daughter Poppy and wife Erica a…

Rory McIlroy is presented with the Race to Dubai trophy on the 18th green at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images Show caption: Rory McIlroy is presented with the Race to Dubai trophy on t…

Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning his seventh Race to Dubai crown at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2025. Getty Images Show caption: Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning his seventh Race to Du…

Matt Fitzpatrick after winning the DP World Tour Championship for a third time. Getty Images Show caption: Matt Fitzpatrick after winning the DP World Tour Championshi…

Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy during the trophy presentation at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images Show caption: Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy during the trophy presenta…

Matt Fitzpatrick, right, and Rory McIlroy shake hands on the 18th green after the Englishman won a play-off to secure the DP World Tour Championship title at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images Show caption: Matt Fitzpatrick, right, and Rory McIlroy shake hands on the…

Rory McIlroy celebrates after an eagle on the 18th forced a play-off with Matt Fitzpatrick. Getty Images Show caption: Rory McIlroy celebrates after an eagle on the 18th forced a …

Matt Fitzpatrick carded a final round 67 before beating Rory McIlroy in a play-off. AP Show caption: Matt Fitzpatrick carded a final round 67 before beating Rory…

Rory McIlroy plays a shot on his way to a final round 67 to tie for the lead at 18-under. AFP Show caption: Rory McIlroy plays a shot on his way to a final round 67 to …

England's Laurie Canter finished with a 67, leaving him one shot behind the winner. EPA Show caption: England's Laurie Canter finished with a 67, leaving him one …

Rory McIlroy tees off on the sixth hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images Show caption: Rory McIlroy tees off on the sixth hole at Jumeirah Golf Est…

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg finished with a 66, leaving him one shot behind the winner. Getty Images Show caption: Sweden's Ludvig Aberg finished with a 66, leaving him one sh…

Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen finished with a 68 to finish one shot off the lead. Getty Images Show caption: Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen finished with a 68 to fi…

England's Tommy Fleetwood finished with a 67, leaving him one shot behind the winner. EPA Show caption: England's Tommy Fleetwood finished with a 67, leaving him on…

The crowds gather to watch Rory McIlroy in action during his final round. EPA Show caption: The crowds gather to watch Rory McIlroy in action during his…

Tyrrell Hatton's slim hopes of overtaking Rory McIlroy in the Race for Dubai ended as he finished six shots behind the Northern Irishman. Getty Images Show caption: Tyrrell Hatton's slim hopes of overtaking Rory McIlroy in th…































Reed will be making his eighth appearance at the DP World Tour Championship when the tournament takes place at the Earth course from November 12 to 15.

“Dubai is where the season really got going for me, so it would be pretty cool to finish it there with the Harry Vardon Trophy,” Reed said.

“I’ve played the DP World Tour Championship a bunch of times over the years, so I know the golf course pretty well and what it takes to get it done there.

“There are some really good players behind me, and that’s what makes the DP World Tour so competitive. You know you’re going to have to play well right to the end.”