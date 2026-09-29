Back to normal as pro golf returns to UAE with Abu Dhabi Challenge

Players and officials hope to “show the world everything is normal” when pro golf returns to the UAE this week with the HotelPlanner Tour’s Abu Dhabi Challenge.

The tournament at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club marks the resumption of competition in the region for the first time since the start of the Iran war.

The DP World Tour’s Middle East swing had already concluded when the conflict began at the end of February.

But the situation did have an impact on events on the HotelPlanner Tour, which is the feeder series for the DP World Tour.

The Abu Dhabi Challenge had been due to take place in May, but was postponed until this month, while tournaments in Ajman and India were also affected.

The DP World Tour is due to stage its customary season finale in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in November.

Some players have intimated they are reticent about travelling. Matt Fitzpatrick, the world No 4 and three-time winner of the DP World Tour Championship, said recently he is “not 100 percent comfortable” given the situation in the region.

Organisers are hopeful that the tournament in Al Ain will help allay concerns for players.

David Horsey, a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, is a resident of Dubai. He will be teeing it up in Al Ain on Wednesday.

Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik will be playing at the Abu Dhabi Challenge in Al Ain this week. Photo: Cmedia Show caption: Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik will be playing at the Abu Dhabi …

“It is a credit to everybody to make sure this has gone ahead,” Horsey said.

“Having been on the ground [as a UAE resident], it is sad to think there would have been any reason to cancel or postpone any of the events, but I realise there are bigger issues at play.

“It is great to see it go ahead and that everybody is on board. It sounds like course is in great shape and hopefully we can have a great week and show the world everything is relatively normal.”

Ahmad Skaik, a tour pro from Dubai, hopes the tournament in Al Ain will help send a positive message.

“It is amazing; we thought this was going to be cancelled as well [as the event in Ajman earlier this year] so we are happy it is going on,” Skaik said. “It is good to have such events back home again.”

Although 30 places in the Abu Dhabi Challenge are open to UAE-based players, the majority of the field have travelled for the tournament.

Liam Nolan, the Irish player who is targeting a place in the finale to the HotelPlanner Tour season, said he had full faith it was safe to tour.

“I always love coming here,” Nolan said. “It was a bit of a shame we weren’t able to come here in April [when the tournament was postponed] because it’s always such a lovely two weeks over in the UAE but I’m glad we were able to do this one.

“It’s great prep for the end of the season, over in China, getting used to the heat, and with great courses again.

“I have complete faith in the European Tour Group that they are monitoring every situation and if they say it’s OK to come then I trust them. I’m glad to be able to play another golf tournament this week and not have to have a week off.”

The 17th hole of the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club. Photo: Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club Show caption: The 17th hole of the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club…

The tournament in Al Ain is the last chance for players to secure a place in two tournaments in China, before the HotelPlanner Tour finale in Mallorca at the end of October.

The top 15 players on the Race to Mallorca rankings will qualify to play on the DP World Tour next season.

The two former champions in Al Ain, Renato Paratore and Ricardo Gouveia, both went on to secure DP World Tour places following their wins in the UAE.

Freddie Schmeisser, the managing director of tournament and operations Middle East for the DP World Tour, said the tournament helps create “momentum” ahead of the climax to the tour season in the country later in the year.

“It's fantastic to see the Abu Dhabi Challenge come together,” Schmeisser said.

“It creates real momentum for the UAE as it continues to establish itself as one of the world's great destinations for international sport.

“Having players from around the world here in Al Ain is a reflection of the confidence the global sporting community has in the country, built over many years of hosting world-class events to the highest standards.”