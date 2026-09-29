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President Sheikh Mohamed pictured at an unrelated event. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed pictured at an unrelated event. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court

President Sheikh Mohamed meets Benjamin Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi

Meeting comes following Israeli PM's speech in New York

The National

September 29, 2026

President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Israel and ways to strengthen and develop them, news agency Wam said on Monday.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X that the visit "focused on strengthening relations between the two countries and on regional challenges".

Mr Netanyahu, who was accompanied by his wife, visited the UAE following his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Updated: September 29, 2026, 12:17 AM