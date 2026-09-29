President Sheikh Mohamed meets Benjamin Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Israel and ways to strengthen and develop them, news agency Wam said on Monday.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X that the visit "focused on strengthening relations between the two countries and on regional challenges".

Mr Netanyahu, who was accompanied by his wife, visited the UAE following his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.