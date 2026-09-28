UAE win first gold medal of Asian Games in women's 400m hurdles

The UAE picked up their first gold medal of the 2026 Asian Games after Mariam Kareem won the women's 400m hurdles final on Monday.

Kareem clocked an Asian Games-record time of 54.31 seconds to finish 0.27 secs ahead of Adelina Zems of Kazakhstan, with India's Vitchya Ramraj coming home third.

It is the second athletics medal the UAE has won in Aichi-Nagoya and the second by a teenager.

On Saturday, Sulaiman Abdulrahman, 19, won a silver medal in the men's 400m final.

Abdulrahman clocked 44.99 seconds to finish just 0.09 seconds behind Thailand's Joshua Atkinson, who took gold in 44.90s.

Kareem had ran a personal best time of 55.14 in qualifying on Sunday, shaving 0.83 seconds off that with her performance in Monday's final.

In shooting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum shot 95 across his four rounds of qualifying in the men's individual trap.

The Emirati sits three points off current leader Jun-pi Yang of Taiwan and will go again in Tuesday's next round of qualifying.

Asian Games organisers faced multiple scheduling headaches on Monday as persistent ​rain ​disrupted several competitions ​at the sprawling multi-sport event.

Tennis, surfing and ⁠cricket were among sports hit by poor weather ⁠on day nine of full competition.

Both the men's ​cricket quarter-finals between Pakistan-Hong Kong and India-Afghanistan were washed out after the playing field ⁠was drenched at Korogi Athletic Park on the outskirts of Nagoya.

With no contingency built into the schedule, Pakistan and India advanced to the semi-finals of the T20 tournament by virtue of ⁠their higher ranking.

It was a bitter pill for Afghanistan, which saw the gold ​medal go ⁠to India due to the ‌rankings rule three years ago when their Hangzhou Games final was abandoned due ​to rain.

"The rain started yesterday, so hard luck for us," said Afghanistan opener Mohammed Akram.

"We would have been happy to play here with India – our players are in form.

"But unfortunately the rain has ruined everything."

Powerful Typhoon Surigae lashed Japan's southern Okinawa prefecture on Monday and was projected to track northeast toward central Japan and the Tokyo region by midweek, raising the prospect of strong winds and heavy rain further disrupting the Games.

Typhoon Dujuan hit the Games early on week one, causing equestrian events in Tokyo to be suspended, though most competitions were unaffected.