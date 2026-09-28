India and Pakistan through to Asian Games T20 semi-finals after washout – what happens next?

India and Pakistan entered the semi-finals of the 2026 Asian Games after their men's T20 matches were washed out in Nisshin on Monday.

Pakistan's quarter-final against Hong Kong and India's last-eight clash against Afghanistan were called off without a ball being bowled at the Korogi Sports Park due to persistent rain.

The weather in Japan has been rough during the Aichi-Nagoya Games, with heavy rain and rough weather causing disruption.

India's women's team had earlier successfully defended their T20 gold medal, but the men's section has been badly impacted by the weather.

Four successive matches have now been abandoned in the Asian Games. The playing conditions state that the higher-ranked team progresses in case of a washout.

The weather forecast for Tuesday is equally dire. Sri Lanka face Nepal in the third quarter-final, followed by Bangladesh v Malaysia.

If those matches are washed out, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will advance to the semi-finals owing to their superior ICC T20 rankings.

The weather forecast for the rest of the week doesn't look good either. According to reports, Typhoon Surigae is moving towards Japan and could severely impact the remainder of the Aichi-Nagoya Games. The typhoon is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Aichi and other parts of central Japan.

In case rain continues to play spoilsport, the T20 rankings will be the deciding factor.

During the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou, India were awarded the T20 gold medal, while Afghanistan won silver after their title match was washed out.

That means if all the remaining matches are washed out, India will defend their gold medal as they are the top-ranked team in the competition.

Meanwhile, Kazakh ​race walker Yasmina ⁠Toxanbayeva's Asian Games gold medal was annulled following ​disqualification from the women's marathon event ⁠for wearing unsanctioned shoes.

Toxanbayeva crossed first in the event on Sunday, nearly four ​minutes ⁠ahead of ‌China's runner-up Danzengquzong. But the results remained ​provisional pending a protest.

“Athletes must wear only those shoes approved and listed on a World Athletics platform. She was not wearing one, which is why we wrote to World Athletics,” a technical official said on Monday.

“Cancelling the gold was their decision, which we conveyed to the athlete. The athlete has a right to ​appeal to the jury, ‌and she ⁠has done that.”