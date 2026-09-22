India vs Japan: Hosts miss golden chance to stun T20 world champions

Japan came within two runs of pulling off the biggest upset in cricket as T20 world champions India held on to a nervy win in a one-off match in Sano on Tuesday.

The rain-affected match was seen as a glorified friendly between the double World Cup winners and the hosts who are ranked 41st in the world. However, the five-over-a-side game turned out to be a humdinger as a spirited Japan restricted India to just 32-4.

In reply, Japan were well placed for a comfortable win, requiring eight runs in the final over. However, spinner Axar Patel gave away just five runs as India completed a two-run win. Japan finished their five overs on 30-3.

For India, captain Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 16 from 12 balls as all batters struggled in bowler friendly conditions. In fact, the entire match saw just four boundaries hit in 10 overs.

The match was reduced to five overs a side after heavy rains. India's batters found conditions extremely challenging on a low and slow pitch.

Opener Abhishek Sharma got out first ball while every other batter struggled to put bat to ball. Only captain Iyer held the innings together, scoring half the team runs.

For Japan, teen spinner Charlie Hara-Hinze was the pick of bowlers, finishing with 2-17 from his two overs.

India turned to their spinners as they tried to defend the below par score. Off-spinner Washington Sundar took 2-13 while left-arm spinner Axar gave away just seven runs from two overs to complete a hard-fought win.

India will need to raise their game considerably if they hope to avoid a similar situation next week when they begin the defence of their Asian Games gold medal.

India have been given direct entry into the quarter-finals of the cricket competition at the Asian Games. The last-eight stage begins on Monday, with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh also in the quarter-finals.