  • Saudi Arabia lifts danger warnings in Jazan and Najran
  • Iran's Khamenei says 'enemy forces' will be driven out of Arabian Sea
  • Iran will have 'nothing left to trade' in coming weeks, US Treasury Secretary says
  • Waltz 'has not read' Strait of Hormuz proposal, Araghchi claims
  • Trump expects US to hold talks with Iran this week
Updated: September 28, 2026, 1:29 PM