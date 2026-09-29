First look inside Dubai's new Etihad Rail station ahead of Wednesday launch

Etihad Rail has offered a first glimpse inside Dubai's landmark train station before it opens its doors to the public on Wednesday.

Dubai Al Yalayis Station, next to Jumeirah Golf Estates, is the emirate's first stop on an expanding national rail network that is rapidly taking shape.

Three months on from the historic launch of the UAE's first passenger line between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, the Dubai station is primed to serve as a key commuter route linking the city to Abu Dhabi and opening up access to the Northern Emirates.

An Etihad Rail train service carrying media representatives set off from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning, rolling into the Dubai station shortly before 10am.

From Wednesday, thousands of passengers will travel on the long-awaited route in a move aimed at strengthening the UAE's public transport network and encouraging people to leave cars at home to boost the environment and ease road congestion.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, attended the launch of Etihad Rail's station in Dubai on Monday.

New transport gateway

An Etihad Rail train arrives at the new Dubai station. Pawan Singh for The National Show caption: An Etihad Rail train arrives at the new Dubai station. Pawan…

Passengers entering the sprawling station will be greeted by a large rail map showing the present and future stops on a network that will have 10 stations by March 30.

The map stretches from Fujairah in the east through Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, extending to the vast desert region of Al Dhafra.

Ticket counters are on the ground floor, alongside electronic information screens and a large seating area for travellers.

Al Yalayis Station is a key stop on the expanding Etihad Rail passenger network. Pawan Singh for The National Show caption: Al Yalayis Station is a key stop on the expanding Etihad Rai…

There are two platform waiting areas, with signs directing passengers through the station before boarding.

Retail outlets have been built into the terminal, with WHSmith, Starbucks and Lulu among those set to operate at the station, with a McDonald's outlet also on the way.

The new station has direct access to the existing Dubai Metro Red Line through a 400-metre-long elevated pedestrian walkway. When the Gold Metro Line opens in 2032, the stop will become an interchange between the two lines.

The new station will link Dubai to Fujairah and Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh for The National Show caption: The new station will link Dubai to Fujairah and Abu Dhabi. P…

Train schedule and ticket prices

The Dubai-Abu Dhabi service will connect Al Yalayis Station with Mohamed bin Zayed Station in Abu Dhabi. Tickets are priced at Dh39 ($10.60) for “comfort” class, and Dh109 for “premium”, with the journey expected to take about 64 minutes.

Passengers travelling between Dubai and Abu Dhabi will have four trains operating between the two cities, with services operating in both directions.

For the opening, passengers can choose between two morning departures: 6.14am and 7.14am. In the afternoon, trains leave Al Yalayis Station at 1.14pm and 5.14pm. The last train departs for Abu Dhabi at 6.14pm.

The new station will also connect Dubai to Fujairah. The Etihad Rail timetable shows one train running from Fujairah's Madinat Al Hilal Station at 11.54am (arriving in Dubai at 1.04pm) and the outbound service leaving Dubai at 1.57m, arriving in Fujairah at 3.07pm.

Tickets are priced at Dh29 for comfort class and Dh89 for premium for rail journeys between the two emirates.