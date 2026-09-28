Manchester United quiz: Bruno Fernandes, Champions League and more

Manchester United have endured a harrowing start to the 2026/27 season, managing just one win in five Premier League games to be placed 12th in the table.

In their last game before the international break, Matheus Cunha scored in the 89th minute to secure a draw against Fulham to give manager Michael Carrick some breathing space ahead of a hectic October.

United did make a strong start in the Uefa Champions League, defeating Sabah 4-0, but will face much stronger opponents.

Next month, United will have their work cut out against Tottenham in the Premier League and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

As we wait for the season to resume, take the quiz below to test your knowledge about the Red Devils.