Ex-Ryder Cup star Chris Wood: Missing UAE events because of Iran conflict was ‘not even on my radar’

Chris Wood said the idea of not attending tournaments in the UAE because of the conflict in the region did not even figure in his thinking.

Professional golf has returned to the region this week with the Abu Dhabi Challenge at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

The HotelPlanner Tour event marks the resumption of competition for the first time since the Iran war started at the end of February.

The tour, which is the feeder series for the main DP World Tour, saw events in Ajman and Al Ain affected by the onset of hostilities in the region.

While the Ajman tournament was cancelled altogether, the one in Al Ain has been rescheduled for this week. Coby Carruthers, from Australia, held the lead on 8-under after the opening round.

Some leading DP World Tour players have suggested they are reticent about touring the UAE because of the situation.

However, players and officials at the tournament in Al Ain said before the event they hope “to show the world everything is normal” by participating.

Rory McIlroy also endorsed the message on Wednesday by confirming his participation in the DP World Tour season-ending events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Wood, who is the best-known player in the field at the Abu Dhabi Challenge, said he felt comfortable with his decision to travel.

“As a tour, it's the second home out here for the DP World Tour,” said Wood, who played for Europe at the Ryder Cup in 2016.

“For me personally, it wasn't even on my radar. I know how hard the tour works at whatever element of safety or travel [is required] for the event to go ahead.

“They would have felt very comfortable with bringing players out here and I haven't heard one player mention anything to do with that.

“Everyone's just been talking about the golf, the tournament, the next couple of weeks ahead in China, and the running at the end of the season on this tour.

“It's very hot, but we're very lucky to be out here.”

Chris Wood of England looks across the first fairway on day one of the Abu Dhabi Challenge at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club. Getty Images Show caption: Chris Wood of England looks across the first fairway on day …

Wood’s affinity with the region is understandable given the part it is playing in reviving his career.

A three-time winner on the DP World Tour in the past, Wood’s form dipped in recent years, but he made headway after diverting his schedule towards the region.

His tumble down the rankings led him to ask for opportunities to play on the Mena Tour, the satellite series in the Middle East and North Africa, which is a feeder for the main European tours.

He excelled, winning tournaments in Portugal, Egypt and Morocco, and finishing as the Mena Tour’s order of merit winner for 2025-26.

His progress was further bolstered by the fact that he then went on to win the Italian Challenge Open on the HotelPlanner Tour.

Wood said playing on the Mena Tour "came at an amazing time for me."

“As much of a challenge as it was for me to do, it was really beneficial for me. I started to build a little bit of confidence, managed to get through there fairly comfortably and then it rolled into a few events pre-Christmas.

“I was in a really good spot to be able to make the most of that opportunity. I think that's one of the biggest things with the Mena Tour now.

“It is a big opportunity. The pathway out here, which I managed to take advantage of and then win out here, means all of a sudden you're looking up back towards the main tour.”

Wood’s ultimate aim is a return to competing for titles on the DP World Tour, and he is grateful for the chance the region has provided him.

“I've only got good things to say about [the Mena Tour] and it certainly helped me,” Wood said.

“I felt like I regained some confidence in how to win again as well. Whatever level you're playing at, winning is winning, and that certainly helped me.”