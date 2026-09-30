Rory McIlroy confirmed for Abu Dhabi Championship as Race to Dubai heats up

Rory McIlroy has handed a boost to the DP World Tour after confirming he will travel to the UAE for the Abu Dhabi Championship.

The tournament is the penultimate event of the tour season, with the Race to Dubai winner decided the following week in Dubai.

McIlroy is vying with Patrick Reed at the top of the standings. As it stands, around 300 points separate the familiar rivals, and the race winner will be decided in the UAE.

Some players have voiced doubts about taking their places in the two-week play-off series in the Emirates because of the Iran conflict.

For example, Matt Fitzpatrick, the world No 4 and three-time DP World Tour Championship winner, said recently he was “not 100 per cent comfortable” given the situation in the region.

Top professional golf has resumed in the country, though, via the HotelPlanner Tour’s Abu Dhabi Challenge, which started in Al Ain on Wednesday.

And now McIlroy, the six-time major winner, has given a further endorsement by confirming his participation in the capital.

The tournament will be the first with a new sponsor. It has been confirmed that Aldar, the Abu Dhabi-based real estate, investment and asset management company, is replacing HSBC as title sponsor.

Rai wins 2025 Abu Dhabi title – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Aaron Rai after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links on November 9, 2025. Getty Images Show caption: Aaron Rai after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Y…

Aaron Rai of England is presented with the Falcon Trophy after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Getty Images Show caption: Aaron Rai of England is presented with the Falcon Trophy aft…

Aaron Rai after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Getty Images Show caption: Aaron Rai after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Get…

Aaron Rai, left, after beating Tommy Fleetwood at the first play-off hole to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship title. Getty Images Show caption: Aaron Rai, left, after beating Tommy Fleetwood at the first …

Aaron Rai last won a DP World Tour title more than five years ago, at the Scottish Open when he also defeated Tommy Fleetwood after a play-off. Getty Images Show caption: Aaron Rai last won a DP World Tour title more than five year…

England's Tommy Fleetwood finished on 25-under for the tournament but was denied the title after losing on the first play-off hole top Aaron Rai. AFP Show caption: England's Tommy Fleetwood finished on 25-under for the tourn…

Rory McIlroy tees-off on the first hole on the way to a record-equalling final round of 62. He finished on 24-under, one shot behind winner Aaron Rai. Getty Images Show caption: Rory McIlroy tees-off on the first hole on the way to a reco…

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his third shot from a bunker on the 11th hole. Getty Images Show caption: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his third shot from a bunke…

Aaron Rai tees-off on the ninth hole on the way to a final round 67. Getty Images Show caption: Aaron Rai tees-off on the ninth hole on the way to a final r…

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the 16th green at Yas Links. Getty Images Show caption: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the 16th green at Yas Li…

Daniel Hillier tees-off on the third hole on the way to a final round 65 which left him three strokes behind the winner on 22-under. Getty Images Show caption: Daniel Hillier tees-off on the third hole on the way to a fi…

Tommy Fleetwood tees-off on the sixth hole on his way to a final round 67. Getty Images Show caption: Tommy Fleetwood tees-off on the sixth hole on his way to a f…

Nicolai Hojgaard plays his second shot on the 10th hole. The Dane finished on 24-under, one shot behind winner Aaron Rai. Getty Images Show caption: Nicolai Hojgaard plays his second shot on the 10th hole. The…

























“The Abu Dhabi Championship is always one of the tournaments I look forward to, and it’s great to see Aldar come on board as the new title partner,” McIlroy said.

“Abu Dhabi is a fantastic place to visit, Yas Links is always in immaculate condition, and the atmosphere throughout the week makes it a special event.

“I’ve finished runner-up here four times, so I’d obviously love to go one better and finally win it. I really enjoy finishing my season in the UAE, and hopefully I can have a strong week and put myself in a position to win another Race to Dubai title.”

The tournament will take place at Yas Links from November 5 to 8. The leading 70 available players in the Race to Dubai rankings will participate.

That field is then cut to 50 for the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 12 to 15.

“We're also delighted that Rory McIlroy has confirmed his participation this year,” Guy Kinnings, the tour’s chief executive, said.

“His chase for a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title will add further drama to this year’s Play-Offs.”

Last year's Abu Dhabi title was claimed by England's Aaron Rai who defeated countryman Tommy Fleetwood in a play-off. Rai went on to win his first major crown at this year's US PGA Championship in Philadelphia.