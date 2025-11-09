Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Aaron Rai wins dramatic play-off against Tommy Fleetwood

Aaron Rai has won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after a thrilling play-off against Tommy Fleetwood.

The Englishman won his third DP World Tour title after making birdie at the first extra-hole, after finishing tied on 25-under-par with his compatriot.

Coincidentally, Rai had beaten Fleetwood in a play-off to win his previous title on the tour. That was the Scottish Open, five years and 36 days ago.

Fleetwood, by contrast, had tasted victory on his last start, 21 days earlier, at the DP World India Championship in Delhi.

The players in the last match out managed to fend off the challenge of Rory McIlroy, who made an extraordinary surge on the final day to finish 24-under.

The world No 2 had started the day on 14-under, which was six shots behind the Round 3 leader, which was Rai.

He went out in 32, before shooting five birdies in a row at the start of his back nine. When he holed his fourth shot at the last for birdie, McIlroy held the clubhouse lead at 24-under.

With the four matches that followed still having scoring opportunities, it was unlikely McIlroy would maintain his grip on the lead.

And so it proved as Rai and Fleetwood each parred their 72nd hole to stay at 25-under. Nicolai Hojgaard, the third player in the final match, fell inches short of joining them in a play-off, having to settle for birdie at the 18th instead.

Rai’s putt to win it in conventional time shaved the hole. Fleetwood had to save his par from three feet to force the play-off, which he duly managed.

More to follow...

