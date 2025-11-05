Rory McIlroy hopes to cap glorious season with Abu Dhabi success

Of all the aims Rory McIlroy started out 2025 with, it would be untrue to say breaking his duck in Abu Dhabi was exactly at the very top of the list.

But, with Masters glory achieved, and fresh from winning an away Ryder Cup, why not end the series of near misses at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship next?

“I think it’s nine top threes but no wins,” McIlroy said on the eve of the tournament at Yas Links.

“I’d love to get my hands on that Falcon Trophy. Been close, and I played well last year, but Paul Waring was just a little bit better than all of us that week.”

Abu Dhabi is an anomaly for the Northern Irishman in this country. He feels so at home here that he once acknowledged he would likely accept UAE citizenship if it were offered to him.

His first major sponsor was Dubai-based. Next year will be the 20th anniversary of his first appearance at a pro tournament in the country, having first played at the Dubai Desert Classic as an amateur.

In the time since, he has fairly hoovered up the trophies here. They include six Race to Dubai trophies, three DP World Tour Championships, and four times at the Desert Classic. And yet never once in the capital.

Rory McIlroy on a monument commemorating 20 years of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Getty Images

It is one of a few outliers still nagging away at a player who famously joined a very select group of players when he completed the career grand slam at Augusta in April.

“This is definitely one of them,” McIlroy said. “One thing I would say is that since this tournament has moved to this time of the year [having switched from its traditional January window to form part of a new, season-ending play-off series last year].

“I don't want to say easier to win, but you are more in the season. It was always my first start of the year, and I maybe got off to a slow start.

“[Now] you’re sort of in the run of the season here. You’re maybe a little sharper, and you know where your game is at. I’m not saying it’s easier to win because of that, but I would say there’s a better chance this time of the year.”

McIlroy listed the Memorial Tournament – “to shake Jack [Nicklaus’] hand on the back of the 18th green" – and the Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods, as the other boxes he wants to tick next.

Success in Abu Dhabi would also push him closer to a seventh Order of Merit title, ahead of the season finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates next week.

McIlroy holds a lead of 441.32 points over Marco Penge in the Race to Dubai rankings. The duo will be in the same match, starting at 9.23am on Thursday, with McIlroy’s Ryder Cup teammate Tryrrell Hatton the other player in the three-ball.

“I like that I'm having to lock in for these two events,” McIlroy said of the shootout between him and Penge for the Harry Vardon Trophy.

“With how many points that are available here, it’s Marco that’s right behind me, but there’s a few others that have a chance, as well.

“I know I’m going to have to play well these next couple of weeks but I’ve got good records here and next week at the Earth Course as well. I know if I play the way that I know that I can, hopefully everything will work out the right way.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’m looking forward to feeling that again and trying to win another one.”