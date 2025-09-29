Rory McIlroy calls for tougher crowd control after wife struck on head during 'hostile' Ryder Cup win

Rory McIlroy called for a tougher response to crowd disorder at the Ryder Cup after his wife was struck by a drinks can during what he described as “unacceptable” scenes at Bethpage Black.

The Northern Irishman was targeted throughout the three-day contest by a raucous home crowd, enduring crude personal taunts and repeated attempts to distract him as he played. But the incident escalated on Saturday when his wife, Erica, was hit on the head by a beer can thrown from the gallery during the fractious fourballs session.

Footage on social media on Sunday appeared to show the moment the can struck her hat. She was not injured but looked visibly shaken.

McIlroy admitted he lost his temper on several occasions over the weekend, once gesturing at the crowd and on another occasion shouting back at hecklers, while police repeatedly halted play to restore order.

Speaking after Europe’s 15-13 victory over the United States, McIlroy said the levels of abuse went beyond what should ever be acceptable in golf.

“I wish they had let the dogs off the leashes,” McIlroy said, referencing the heavy security presence around the Long Island course. “The police and security out there were doing their best, but the language and the behaviour from some fans crossed the line.

“It’s a minority, not the majority, but it only takes a few people to create an atmosphere that is not in the spirit of this event. Golf is supposed to be about respect and etiquette. Sometimes this week we didn’t see that, and that should never be acceptable at a Ryder Cup.”

Despite the ugly scenes, McIlroy was keen to praise his wife’s composure under pressure. “Erica is fine. She’s very, very strong. She handled everything this week with class and dignity, like she always does,” he said. “I love her, and we’re going to celebrate this victory together.”

Shane Lowry, McIlroy’s playing partner at the time of the incident, condemned the treatment Erica received. “The amount of abuse she had to put up with was astonishing,” he said. “The way she stood there supporting Rory and supporting the team was unbelievable.”

McIlroy was one of Europe’s standout performers, contributing three-and-a-half points from his foursomes and fourball matches, though he admitted he “ran on empty” in the singles as he lost narrowly to world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Ultimately, his defeat did not matter as Europe resisted a spirited American comeback to clinch the trophy. “We did what we needed to do,” McIlroy said. “Now we’re going to celebrate like there’s no tomorrow.”

The victory marked Europe’s second successive Ryder Cup triumph under captain Luke Donald, who also oversaw their win in Rome in 2023. His leadership was hailed as “astonishing” by players and rivals alike, with Donald becoming the first captain to secure back-to-back victories since Tony Jacklin in 1987.

Donald deflected speculation about whether he would continue into 2027, when Ireland will host the tournament. “My answer is I’m going to enjoy tonight,” he said, though chants of “Two more years” rang out among his players.

Lowry, who holed the Cup-clinching putt on the 18th green against Russell Henley, said: “He’s the greatest captain ever. The job he has done is beyond anything we could have asked for.”

Jon Rahm echoed that sentiment, crediting Donald’s meticulous preparation for the team’s unity and performance. “He’s been so professional, so dedicated, and so well organised. He’s the leader of the ship and has steered us the right way,” Rahm said.

Luke Donald has captained Europe to back-t0-back Ryder Cups. Reuters

Even US captain Keegan Bradley, who accepted responsibility for his side’s defeat, paid tribute to Donald. “I think he’s the best European Ryder Cup captain of all time,” Bradley said. “He put his team in the best position to win, and to do that in Rome and here in New York is remarkable.”

The Americans came close to pulling off the largest comeback in the competition’s history, claiming 8.5 points in Sunday’s singles – a record for one session – but were undone by Europe’s dominance in the foursomes and fourballs.

Bradley said he had no excuses. “When you’re the leader and you lose, you take the blame. I made mistakes. This is no one’s fault but mine,” he said. “But you also have to tip your cap to Europe – they played incredible golf in a hostile environment.”

For McIlroy, the victory was all the sweeter given the hostility he endured. “Golf teaches you lessons – respect, rules, etiquette. That’s why I don’t think we should ever accept what happened this week. But in the end, we showed our strength as a team. That’s what matters.”

