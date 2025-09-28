Ryder Cup: Luke Donald accuses US fans of crossing the line as Team Europe near historic victory

European captain Luke Donald accused American fans of “crossing the line” after a fractious second day at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

The visiting players, most notably Rory McIlroy, were subjected to heckling throughout both sessions of Saturday’s play.

Comments were repeatedly aimed at McIlroy as he prepared to play shots. At one point in the morning the Northern Irishman shouted at a fan and his afternoon match was held up a number of times as appeals for calm – some from opponent Justin Thomas – were made.

Donald said: “It was loud, it was raucous. What I consider crossing the line is personal insults and making sounds when they are trying to hit on their backswings or very close to when they are trying to go into their routines. That did happen a little bit.”

Much had been made of the hostile reception Europe were likely to be given by a boisterous, partisan New York crowd.

Ultimately, they shut out the noise to win both sessions convincingly on Saturday and open up a commanding 11.5-4.5 lead.

“It’s something we prepared for and we can see, I think, how well they have dealt with it,” Donald said.

US captain Keegan Bradley reacted angrily to suggestions that he or his players might have been responsible for some of the more unsavoury aspects of crowd behaviour.

Bradley has notably been trying to rally fans throughout the week and ran down the 18th fairway with a giant US flag on the final practice day. Collin Morikawa, meanwhile, said he hoped fans would bring “absolute chaos”.

“Ryder Cups are wild I don’t appreciate those words that you just said,” retorted Bradley to Donald in a press conference. “I know what you’re trying to do. The Ryder Cup is full of passionate fans, they’re full of passionate players.

“That isn’t right. I thought the fans were passionate. I wasn’t at Rome but I heard a lot of stories that Rome was pretty violent as well. But the fans of New York, from what I have seen, have been pretty good.

“You’re always going to have a few people that cross the line and that’s unfortunate.”

McIlroy has risen above the taunts to deliver crucial points for his team and sounded a diplomatic tone.

“It was a really challenging day. I’m going to sleep well tonight,” he said. “It’s not for me to say – people can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not. I’m just proud of us for being able to win today with what we had to go through.”

Team Europe on brink of glory

Despite the distractions, Team Europe won six of the eight points available on Saturday to move within three points of outright victory.

They tightened their grip on the contest with a 3-1 victory in the morning foursomes and for some time a fourball clean sweep looked possible until the hosts clawed the second session back to 3-1.

Emotions boiled over as Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose thrashed Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, while McIlroy delivered another telling point. He and partner Shane Lowry started strongly and then held their nerve in their match against Thomas and Cameron Young.

Ultimately, a birdie two by McIlroy on the 14th proved crucial but it took some nerveless putting down the stretch to hang on to the lead before victory was secured on the last.

Temperatures were also high as Rose and Fleetwood claimed a 3&2 win over world number one Scheffler – suffering a remarkable fourth defeat from four – and the fiery DeChambeau.

Rose was the key figure, winning four holes thanks to some clinical putting, but an argument broke out between Fleetwood and DeChambeau after the 15th was halved.

The incident was sparked by Rose asking DeChambeau’s caddie to move out of his eye line as he putted and the pair needed to be separated as they walked to the next tee.

Yet there was no way back for the American pair and the match ended – with handshakes all round – after halving the 16th.

It was Fleetwood’s second win of the day, having successfully combined with McIlroy in the morning, and it looked like Jon Rahm could follow suit.

The Spaniard and Sepp Straka led by one after 16 against JJ Spaun and Xander Schauffele but late errors saw them surrender the last two holes to lose by one.

Yet while that took some gloss off the day for Europe, it was immediately countered by Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick snatching victory on the 18th.

The final match of the day had been tame by comparison until exploding into life as Fitzpatrick played a brilliant bunker shot to within inches of final hole.

Hatton, summoned only at the last minute after Viktor Hovland pulled out with a neck injury, then pitched to a similar distance and the Europeans took a one-hole win.

Scheffler paired with McIlroy

Scheffler will have to earn his first point at this year’s Ryder Cup the hard way after being paired against McIlroy in Sunday’s singles.

Scheffler has made unwanted history by becoming the first player since 1979 to lose all four matches during the team formats.

And things do not get much easier as he comes up against rival McIlroy in Sunday’s fourth singles match, teeing off at 8.35pm UAE.

Hovland remains a doubt for Team Europe but is slated to go out last against Harris English.

Full singles line-up, all times UAE

8.02pm: Cameron Young v Justin Rose

8.13pm: Justin Thomas v Tommy Fleetwood

8.24pm: Bryson DeChambeau v Matt Fitzpatrick

8.35pm: Scottie Scheffler v Rory McIlroy

8.46pm: Patrick Cantlay v Ludvig Aberg

8.57pm: Xander Schauffele v Jon Rahm

9.08pm: JJ Spaun v Sepp Straka

9.19pm: Russell Henley v Shane Lowry

9.30pm: Ben Griffin v Rasmus Hojgaard

9.41pm: Collin Morikawa v Tyrrell Hatton

9.52pm: Sam Burns v Robert MacIntyre

10.03pm: Harris English v Viktor Hovland

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Like a Fading Shadow Antonio Muñoz Molina Translated from the Spanish by Camilo A. Ramirez Tuskar Rock Press (pp. 310)

World Sevens Series standing after Dubai 1. South Africa

2. New Zealand

3. England

4. Fiji

5. Australia

6. Samoa

7. Kenya

8. Scotland

9. France

10. Spain

11. Argentina

12. Canada

13. Wales

14. Uganda

15. United States

16. Russia

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

How Apple's credit card works The Apple Card looks different from a traditional credit card — there's no number on the front and the users' name is etched in metal. The card expands the company's digital Apple Pay services, marrying the physical card to a virtual one and integrating both with the iPhone. Its attributes include quick sign-up, elimination of most fees, strong security protections and cash back. What does it cost? Apple says there are no fees associated with the card. That means no late fee, no annual fee, no international fee and no over-the-limit fees. It also said it aims to have among the lowest interest rates in the industry. Users must have an iPhone to use the card, which comes at a cost. But they will earn cash back on their purchases — 3 per cent on Apple purchases, 2 per cent on those with the virtual card and 1 per cent with the physical card. Apple says it is the only card to provide those rewards in real time, so that cash earned can be used immediately. What will the interest rate be? The card doesn't come out until summer but Apple has said that as of March, the variable annual percentage rate on the card could be anywhere from 13.24 per cent to 24.24 per cent based on creditworthiness. That's in line with the rest of the market, according to analysts What about security? The physical card has no numbers so purchases are made with the embedded chip and the digital version lives in your Apple Wallet on your phone, where it's protected by fingerprints or facial recognition. That means that even if someone steals your phone, they won't be able to use the card to buy things. Is it easy to use? Apple says users will be able to sign up for the card in the Wallet app on their iPhone and begin using it almost immediately. It also tracks spending on the phone in a more user-friendly format, eliminating some of the gibberish that fills a traditional credit card statement. Plus it includes some budgeting tools, such as tracking spending and providing estimates of how much interest could be charged on a purchase to help people make an informed decision. * Associated Press

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre Transmission: 6-speed automatic Power: 110 horsepower Torque: 147Nm Price: From Dh59,700 On sale: now

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Without Remorse Directed by: Stefano Sollima Starring: Michael B Jordan 4/5

Winners Ballon d’Or (Men’s)

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France) Ballon d’Or Féminin (Women’s)

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain) Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 – Men’s)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain) Best Young Women’s Player

Vicky López (Barcelona / Spain) Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper – Men’s)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City / Italy) Best Women’s Goalkeeper

Hannah Hampton (England / Aston Villa and Chelsea) Men’s Coach of the Year

Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain) Women’s Coach of the Year

Sarina Wiegman (England)

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street The seven points are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street Dhafeer Street Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound) Salama bint Butti Street Al Dhafra Street Rabdan Street Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

Champions League Last 16 Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) v Bayern Munich (GER) Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Manchester City (ENG) Benfica (POR) v Ajax (NED) Chelsea (ENG) v Lille (FRA) Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Manchester United (ENG) Villarreal (ESP) v Juventus (ITA) Inter Milan (ITA) v Liverpool (ENG) Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid (ESP)

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SupplyVan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2029%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MRO%20and%20e-commerce%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE BIO: Mohammed Ashiq Ali Proudest achievement: “I came to a new country and started this shop” Favourite TV programme: the news Favourite place in Dubai: Al Fahidi. “They started the metro in 2009 and I didn’t take it yet.” Family: six sons in Dubai and a daughter in Faisalabad

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sav%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Purvi%20Munot%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24750%2C000%20as%20of%20March%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed