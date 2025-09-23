Keegan Bradley defends decision to pay US players at Ryder Cup

United States captain Keegan Bradley has defended the decision to pay American players for playing at this week’s Ryder Cup.

The 12 members of the home side at Bethpage Black, plus Bradley, will each be awarded $500,000 after the event.

Of that amount, $300,000 will be donated to a charity of the individual’s choice with the remainder handed to them directly. There had previously only been a charitable element.

European players are not paid for their involvement.

The change in policy by the US comes after a furore at the last event in Rome two years ago when Patrick Cantlay did not wear a team hat, reportedly in silent protest at the lack of a personal payment.

He was subsequently goaded by European fans and tempers eventually spilled over in what became a highly-charged atmosphere, with caddie Joe LaCava getting embroiled in a confrontation with Rory McIlroy.

Bradley said: “The PGA of America came to me. They wanted to bring the Ryder Cup into the present day.

“The charity dollars hadn’t changed since 1999 and they asked me to sort of shepherd their way into making it into 2025.

“This was what we decided. We felt like this was the best way to do it. We copied a lot of what the Presidents Cup does.

“We did the best we could. I think the players are going to do a lot of good with this money, and I think it’s great.”

European captain Luke Donald looks on as US counterpart Keegan Bradley speaks. AFP

There have been no calls on the European side for payments to be made.

Bradley’s opposite number Luke Donald, who oversaw Europe’s victory in Rome, said last year he did not believe players should be paid.

Team talisman McIlroy went even further, saying he would “pay for the privilege” of being involved.

Speaking at a press conference at Bethpage, Bradley said: “I’m not concerned about what Europe does or what they think. I’m concerned about what my team is doing.”

Asked if he regretted how the optics looked, given the finances in the sport, Bradley said: “I don’t really get that. You can say that but I think that the players are really good people and are going to do a lot of good things.”

For his part, Bradley has revealed he will donate his entire $500,000 allocation to charity but will not put that pressure on others.

“I think for everyone it’s a personal decision,” he said.

The 45th Ryder Cup begins on Friday with the US considered favourites to regain the title.

Bradley came close to qualifying for the team himself but, after finishing 11th in the standings, opted not to select himself as one of his six captain’s picks.

The 39-year-old said: “I’ve thought about it every second but I’ve also thought about how impossible it would be.

“I feel like I’ve been called for a bigger cause here but, in the back of my mind, I’m always thinking, ‘I could have been out there’.”

