Rory McIlroy secures DP World Tour Championship title and Race to Dubai crown

Rory McIlroy equalled Seve Ballesteros’ record of six order of merit titles in the most spectacular fashion as he won the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The Northern Irishman was as good as assured the Race to Dubai crown when he arrived in the city at the start of the week, such was his lead over second-placed Thriston Lawrence in the rankings. He said he wanted to have two trophies to take away with him from Dubai this week, and he delivered in fine style as he won a thrilling duel with playing partner Rasmus Hojgaard on the final afternoon. McIlroy’s final score of 15-under gave him a two-stroke win over Hojgaard, and meant he won the season-ending finale at the Earth Course for a third time. McIlroy and Hojgaard had started the day in a three-way share of the lead with Antoine Rozner. The Frenchman gradually slipped away, as the star duo traded blows in the final match out on the course. Early in the round, McIlroy has built up a cushion at the top of the leaderboard, with a run of four birdies in a row from the second hole. But Hojgaard, who was looking to keep the Tour Championship in the family after his brother Nicolai had won here last year, reeled him back in. They were tied again at 13-under when both were ideally placed in the middle of the fairway at the par-4 16th. It was then that McIlroy made his move, arrowing his approach from 138 yards to within one foot six inches. While that was a kick-in birdie, Hojgaard had to settle for par. More stunning iron play at the next appeared certain to give McIlroy a buffer going down the last. He fired his tee shot to eight feet at the island hole, while Hojgaard leaked his iron shot down into a hollow near the water. The Dane was reliant on a long putt to save his par, which was the same result McIlroy ended up with, as his birdie putt missed on the left of the cup. It meant the world No 3 had a one-stroke cushion at they teed it up at the competition’s 72nd hole. He nailed his drive into prime position at the 570-yard 18th, while Hojgaard’s ended up in the bark clippings to the right of the fairway. The Danish player was lucky his approach did not end up in the creek that runs up the middle of the 18th fairway, then beside the left of the green. It settled into the rough just beside the water, while McIlroy’s reached the right fringe, pin high. McIlroy was able to post a birdie, while Hojgaard managed just a par. McIlroy has book ended his season with fine results in Dubai. He only lost out at the final hole to Tommy Fleetwood in the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek, before going on to win the Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. Now he will have two more trophies to check in to excess baggage when he departs Dubai International Airport, after wrapping up both the Race to Dubai and Tour Championship. <i>More to follow …</i>