DP World Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy closes in on Dubai double

Rory McIlroy is within sight of a season-ending double in Dubai after finishing the third round of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/15/dp-world-tour-championship-antoine-rozner-razes-earth-course-as-rory-mcilroy-and-paul-waring-stall/" target="_blank">DP World Tour Championship </a>in a three-way tie for the lead. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/14/race-to-dubai-title-within-sight-as-rory-mcilroy-takes-early-lead-at-dp-world-tour-championship/" target="_blank">Northern Irishman</a> was already as good as assured of winning the Race to Dubai title for a sixth time when he arrived at the Earth Course at the start of the week. He has put himself in a strong position to add the Tour Championship to his haul, as he is on 12-under par alongside Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner ahead of Sunday’s final round. If McIlroy can hold off the other contenders, it will be the third time he has capped a season with the Dubai double. “It’s a great opportunity to end the year on a really high note,” McIlroy said. “I’m going to go out there tomorrow and give it everything I can and hopefully things fall my way and I’m able to stand on that 18th green with both trophies. “I’ve been able to do it twice before [and] to do it again would be great. I’ve been really proud of my consistency, especially on this tour [this season]. “In European Tour events, and Rolex Series events, it doesn’t feel like I’ve finished outside the top five in many of them this year. It would be a great way to finish the year.” The world No 3 might have been even better placed were it not for a disappointing finish to his third round of 68. He would have hoped for a birdie or better after landing his tee-shot at the 18th in prime position, but had to settle for a par. “I was ready to hit, and then it just seemed like the group in front [of Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton] weren't really hurrying to get off the back of green,” McIlroy said. “It felt like I had to wait an extra two or three minutes for that. I let that affect me a little bit and I came out of the six iron. “It’s hard. That’s always a hard bunker shot [from the greenside bunker] going towards the water. I left myself in a good spot and hit a good putt, but was just a little too firm on that one.” On Sunday, McIlroy will be going out in the final match for the fourth time this week. His playing partner this time will be Hojgaard, who is aiming to keep the Tour Championship trophy in the family. His brother, Nicolai, was the champion at Jumeirah Golf Estates 12 months ago. He has been unable to defend his title, given he did not qualify among the top 50 players in the Race to Dubai, which was the criteria to enter. The name Hojgaard could yet be inscribed on the trophy for a second time in successive years, though. Twin brother Rasmus reached 12-under thanks to an outstanding, 6-under-par 66 on Saturday, and he thinks it would be “pretty cool” if he can emulate his sibling. “We talked about it earlier this week how cool it would be, if another Højgaard could defend the title,” Rasmus said. “It would be quite cool if that was to happen. “I try not to worry too much of what’s ahead of me. [I will] try and play one hole at a time and see if I can get the best score possible out of that hole, just like 18. That’s my target for tomorrow, try and keep the bogeys away.” Hojgaard was referencing his adventures at the par-5 18th at the end of his second round. He did well to scramble a par having hit his tee-shot into the creek, then his third shot wide of the green to the right. “It was looking more like an eight at one point,” he said. “It was incredible. It wasn't an easy pitch shot, short right, got it up and had a decent chance to hole the putt. I had already written down a six on my scorecard, so I am very happy.”