Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 16th hole on day two of the DP World Tour Championship 2024 at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 15, 2024. Getty Images

Sport

DP World Tour Championship: Antoine Rozner razes Earth Course as Rory McIlroy and Paul Waring stall

Fan favourites go cold just as Frenchman finds his touch in Race to Dubai finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

November 15, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today