Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd on the 17th green on day one of the DP World Tour Championship 2024. Getty Images
Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd on the 17th green on day one of the DP World Tour Championship 2024. Getty Images

Sport

Race to Dubai title within sight as Rory McIlroy takes early lead at DP World Tour Championship

Northern Irishman cards five-under par opening round of 67 at the Earth Course

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

November 14, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today