Race to Dubai title within sight as Rory McIlroy takes early lead at DP World Tour Championship

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/09/abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-rory-mcilroy-again-hits-late-drama-as-paul-waring-holds-narrow-lead/" target="_blank">Rory McIlroy</a> put himself in a strong position to complete a hat-trick of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/golf/" target="_blank">DP World Tour Championship</a> titles, as well as complete the formalities of tying up a sixth order of merit crown, on Day 1 at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The Northern Irishman holds a tie for the lead with Tyrrell Hatton at 5-under par after the opening round on the Earth Course. Although McIlroy has regularly received silverware at the end of this tournament in the past, most often that has been the Harry Vardon Trophy as the leader of the tour rankings. He has won the Tour Championship itself twice, too, in 2012 and 2015, and is focused on making it three on Sunday. If he does that, it would confirm him as the winner of the Race to Dubai yet again, although his only competitor is a long way off contending anyway after a tough opening day. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/12/thriston-lawrence-says-overhauling-rory-mcilroy-in-race-to-dubai-chase-will-be-cherry-on-the-cake/" target="_blank">Thriston Lawrence</a>, who is second in the standings, is tied for 37th following a 1-over-par 73 in his first round. “I want to go on from here and win the golf tournament,” McIlroy said, after signing for his opening round 67. “I’ve opened up with a really good score but I need to go out and play similarly over these next three days, not just to try to win the tournament but also to try to get the job done in the Race to Dubai. “I'm under no illusions that that was probably Thriston’s worst day. If he goes out and has three good ones, I still need to go out there and play some very solid golf.” On McIlroy’s two previous wins at this tournament, he ended with scores of 21 and 23-under par. Nicolai Hojgaard, who is absent from defending his title having finished 59th in the Race to Dubai, won in 21-under last year. Whether this year’s champion can get quite so low this time around remains to be seen, on the evidence of a tricky opening day. “The course is playing a little bit more difficult than in previous years because of how thick the rough is,” McIlroy said. “We are going to have to just keep an eye on that and get the ball in play as much as possible over these next three days.” McIlroy and Hatton will go out in the last match out on Friday, starting at 12.45pm.