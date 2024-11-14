Rory McIlroy has a share of the lead at the end of Day 1 of the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Getty Images

Sport

DP World Tour Championship: Paul Waring adjusts to life in spotlight after Abu Dhabi title

Englishman cards opening round 68 in Dubai which leaves him one shot behind joint leaders Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

November 14, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today