Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Paul Waring holds off chasing pack to claim title at Yas Links

Paul Waring held off the star-studded chasing pack to claim the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on a thrilling final afternoon at Yas Links on Sunday.
It was just the second title the 39-year-old Englishman has won in 332 appearances in his DP World Tour career.
He had started the final day with a one-shot lead, and held his nerve despite being hunted down by some of the leading names in the sport.
Waring was tied for the lead on 22-under with Tyrrell Hatton, who was already in the clubhouse, when he was lining up a 40ft birdie putt at the 17th green.
He punched the air and let out a roar of delight when that rolled in, as it meant he had a one-stroke cushion going up the par-5 last.
His tee shot at 18 split the fairway, and he closed out a 66 from there to end on 24-under and give him his first win in over six years, and easily the biggest title of his career.
Hatton finished two shots back in second, with Rory McIlroy in a tie for third with Matt Wallace and Thorbjorn Olesen, with previous winners Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry among the pack of frustrated chasers.
More to follow...
