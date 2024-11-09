Paul Waring holds a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links, on November 9, 2024 in Abu Dhabi. Getty Images

Sport

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Rory McIlroy again hits late drama as Paul Waring holds narrow lead

Northern Irishman stumbles at finish for second day running at Yas Links heading into Sunday's final round

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

November 09, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today