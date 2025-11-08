Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Stage set for thrilling final round with Aaron Rai holding narrow lead

The stage is set for a thrilling final day's action at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with Aaron Rai enjoying a narrow one-shot advantage after Round 3 on Saturday.

Englishman Rai fired a third round 66 to leave him 20-under par as he looks for his first European Tour title in five years following a low-scoring day at Yas Links.

But breathing down his neck are Nicolai Hoejgaard and join-overnight leader Tommy Fleetwood following their respective rounds of 65 and 67.

Two-time former champion Fleetwood made an eagle and three birdies in his flawless 67, while Hojgaard's 65 featured eight birdies and one bogey. Nacho Elvira was another shot further back on 18 under after his birdie-birdie finish.

“I’m playing very good golf at the moment and I’ve found myself in this position a lot throughout the summer, but never take it for granted,” Fleetwood said. “This is what we practice for. These are the times of our lives, and I’m enjoying it very much.

“Just grateful for another opportunity to go out there and control what I can control. You know, hopefully I play well. If I don't, dust myself off and go again.

“But very excited about the prospects. That last hole there, I looked at the leaderboard and saw Nacho had made birdie, and was like, 'I need to make birdie to get into the last group, which would be nice'.

“Great to get in the last group which is where we all want to be and I'm one of the lucky ones to do it tomorrow. Hopefully I just continue to do great things and the right things and see where we finish at the end of the day.”

Fleetwood said Rai “played phenomenally well.” “He was unbelievable today in every department,” he said.

Rai's second and most recent win on the Euro Tour came in 2020 at the Scottish Open, although he did secure victory at the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour in August last year.

He fired seven birdies, including five on the front nine, with his only bogey of the day coming on the 17th.

“This is one of the biggest events we have on the DP World Tour,” Rai said. “To win this week, to have a chance going into the weekend, is great. Still a long way to go and a lot of really good players. Yeah, we'll give it our best and see how it comes.

“A really good round overall,” he added. “Drove it extremely well. Some really good iron play. Created a lot of chances.

“I felt like I rolled it really well on the greens. A lot of putts had a good chance of going in.

“The wind definitely picked up for us on the back nine. Yeah, it played tricky out there, especially the back nine.”

Rory McIlroy, leader of the season-long Race to Dubai standings, surged towards contention with six birdies in his first 11 holes as he looks to end his unforgettable campaign with his first Abu Dhabi title.

But the Northern Irishman – who finally secured a career Grand Slam by sealing the Masters crown in April, before helping Europe retain the Ryder Cup in September – saw his round stall and he ended up posting a 66 leaving him six strokes off the lead.

McIlroy's Ryder Cup teammate Shane Lowry is one shot in front.

