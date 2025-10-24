From being adrift at sea to teeing off in Dubai, the story of a refugee golfer

An Afghan refugee-turned-golfer said he was proud nerves did not get the better of him on the opening day of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai.

Iqbal Wali, 38, signed for a 10-over par 82 at the end of the first round of the biggest tournament he has played in his life to date.

It was some way off the pace at a competition that carries with it a place at next year’s Masters and Open championships for the winner, although plenty of strokes better than the backmarkers in the field, too.

The fact he is even here at all is achievement enough. And, given the challenges life has thrown at him, it is a surprise he would fear anything, let alone an onset of nerves about hitting a little white ball around a field.

Wali has never had a formal lesson in the sport. He first became aware of it watching the “nice golf courses” on the television when he was growing up in his homeland.

His first taste of it was at the only golf club in Kabul, which had no grass, but rough, sandy gravel fairways, and browns for greens.

“Everybody loves cricket and soccer in Afghanistan, and karate, and athletics,” Wali told The National. “Golf is still very, very young. Nobody knew what we were doing when we were playing in the parks, or in empty, sandy grounds. People were watching from the streets, thinking, ‘What are they doing? They’re crazy, hitting the ball and looking for it for hours.’”

He picked up tips while observing American soldiers practice golf – “when we were not going on missions” – on the army base on which he worked as an interpreter during the war.

“Of course it was a dangerous job, going on missions in tanks and helicopters, and when on patrol with the US Army,” he said.

“In the base you are safe. The main danger was going out on missions, doing house searches, as we were not given any weapons to protect ourselves.

“The international forces were supposed to protect the local interpreters. We had to work many, many years to build the trust. I enjoyed the job as well, but it was not safe taking your holidays outside the base

“You had to come back to the Kandahar base, which was the biggest base, and then from there you're on your own. It was a bit tricky and dangerous.”

Then he became a keen “weekend golfer,” as he terms himself now, in the years after fleeing Afghanistan in 2010 and seeking asylum in Australia.

“I had to wait a minimum of two years with the US Army for me to apply for a protection visa,” he said. “But I took the risk.”

Without funds to pay his way, he travelled illegally through Indonesia, then on to Australia on a 30ft boat packed with fellow refugees from Afghanistan and Iran. It was, he says, a far more hazardous undertaking than any patrol he went on during the war.

“That was the most dangerous journey that I had,” he said. “We spent 20 days in the ocean without any rescue. Then, finally, we were rescued.”

Self-taught swing

Wali speaks many different languages – including Dari, Urdu, Pashtu and English – and so his skills, as well as experience working with western forces in the war, helped his cause on landing in Australia.

After his application was processed, he earned employment within the same system. He has worked as a translator, most recently assisting in casework involved in family violence, for the past 12 years.

All of which has allowed him to indulge his real passion in life. “My improvement in golf has been in Australia in the past 15 years,” Wali said. “I don't have any coach. I never got any lessons ever. It’s been about watching videos and just working on my mistakes.”

He has played some rounds with, and had some tips from, club pros at Royal Hobart Golf Club, where he now lives in Tasmania.

He had to leave his job in Australia’s asylum seeker administration system to play in the AAC in Dubai. He doesn’t know what he will do for work when he gets back, but is hopeful it might be part of golf, given the friendships he has struck up so far at this tournament.

He hopes to continue receiving invitations to “this lovely and prestigious tournament” in the future, saying: “I met a lot of nice people from [tournament organisers] the R&A, and from Augusta National. They were all very welcoming and supportive, which I’m very thankful for.”

And he was thrilled with how he fared on the Majlis Course, even if he did leak a few too many shots for his liking on the course’s back nine.

“I did recover well but finished with two bogeys,” he said. “But I'm happy. It’s beautiful. This is my first time in a big competition, and I’m proud that the nerves didn't get got me.

“I was even fine in front of the cameras. It was and interesting and exciting experience for me. Just playing, watching, practicing, and meeting people like this, it’s a big, big honour for me.”