Biden hopes to reshape how Americans view end of Afghanistan war

US President Joe Biden at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, as the remains of some of the 13 US troops who were killed in Kabul last week return home. AFP

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation on Tuesday, a day after the Pentagon finished its evacuation efforts and withdrew the last American troops from Afghanistan after a 20-year war effort that ultimately failed.

Mr Biden's polling numbers have plummeted in recent weeks amid his administration's chaotic handling of the final chapter in America's longest war. The president has also seen his popularity wane as Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions have soared, primarily due to the Delta variant, further denting his carefully crafted image of steady competency.

In his speech, Mr Biden is expected to try to reshape the narrative surrounding the events of recent weeks, when the Taliban regained power across Afghanistan amid a rout of the national security forces and a rushed retreat of the final few hundred American troops.

Compounding the administration's public relations disaster were images of desperate Afghans falling to their deaths after holding on to a US cargo plane, the Taliban parading with captured US weapons and materiel, the return to Afghanistan of at least one Al Qaeda figure and, worst of all, the deaths of 13 US troops in an ISIS attack.

Instead of dwelling on these moments, Biden administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon generals, are emphasising the successes of flying thousands of people out of Afghanistan under tough circumstances.

“The past 17 days have seen our troops execute the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies and Afghan allies of the United States,” Mr Biden said in a statement on Monday.

“They have done it with unmatched courage, professionalism and resolve.”

But thousands of Afghans have been left stranded and Mr Biden and his administration, at least in the short term, are more likely to be remembered for the chaotic scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport and the suicide bombing that killed 13 Americans and as many as 170 Afghan civilians.

The White House on Tuesday said Mr Biden would thank military personnel involved in the airlift operation and "make clear that as president, he will approach our foreign policy through the prism of what is in our national interests, including how best to continue to keep the American people safe."

Even though Mr Biden was following through on plans put in place by his predecessor, Donald Trump, Republicans are pouncing on his handling of the Afghan crisis.

They describe the past few weeks as a humiliating failure that shows the US has ceded its place on top of the global order.

Assuming the Republicans regain control of at least on chamber in the US Congress after the midterm elections next year, which is what usually happens in a president's first term, they will probably open multiple hearings and probes on Afghanistan and try to make it a defining issue if Mr Biden runs for office in 2024.

Still, the Afghanistan conflict was deeply unpopular in America, with many seeing it as another unwinnable, expensive and pointless “forever war".

If Mr Biden can find a message that resonates, he may yet be able to reshape the narrative around America's biggest defeat since Vietnam.

Mr Biden is due to speak at 2.40pm local time in Washington.