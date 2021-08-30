US ends its war in Afghanistan as evacuation mission is completed

US Centcom head Gen Kenneth McKenzie announces the departure of the last US troops from Afghanistan. Pentagon

The Pentagon completed its evacuation mission from Kabul airport on Monday, bringing an end to its two-decade military intervention in Afghanistan and leaving the country once more in the hands of the Taliban.

Just 12 days before the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks that led to the US-led invasion to topple the Taliban in 2001, the last American C-17 cargo plane disappeared into the night skies above Kabul, where celebratory gunfire could be heard on the ground shortly after.

“I’m here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens, third-country nationals and vulnerable Afghans,” Gen Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, said on Monday afternoon in the US.

“Every single US service member is now out of Afghanistan. I can say that with 100 per cent certainty."

The longest war in American history ended with startling speed as a demoralised and ill-supported Afghan military collapsed against a stunning Taliban advance across Afghanistan this month.

US assurances that the western-trained Afghan police and military forces could stand up to the Taliban evaporated as the hardliners took city after city, often with little resistance.

The entrenched corruption at the heart of the military and President Ashraf Ghani's government had left frontline Afghan troops without ammunition, pay, reliable backup – and sometimes even food.

Since the Taliban took Kabul on August 15, the final act of the war has played out at the airport, where tens of thousands of Afghans and other nationals rushed to leave on military evacuation flights.

In all, more than 123,000 people managed to flee since August 14. But scores were killed at the airport, mostly in a suicide bombing last week.

Several also plunged to their deaths after trying to cling on to the side of a US plane leaving the runway.

Thirteen US troops were killed in the bombing, the final Americans to die in the war that Gen McKenzie said had claimed 2,461 American military lives.

Tens of thousands of Afghan civilians have been killed over the years, and estimates put the cost as high as $2 trillion in US spending.

It is unknown how many Taliban fighters were killed. At one point, Pentagon officials bragged of killing about 75 of them most nights.

The rushed departure from Afghanistan meant thousands of Afghans who fear Taliban reprisals for working with western powers are now stuck, their future uncertain.

The Taliban have pledged to allow people to continue leaving the country, but what happens next is anyone's guess.

"There's a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out," Gen McKenzie said, noting that the US charge d'affaires for Kabul, Ross Wilson, was on the final flight.

The emergency evacuations ended in time for the August 31 deadline set by US President Joe Biden, who inherited a troop withdrawal deal made with the Taliban by his predecessor Donald Trump and decided to complete the pullout.

"The sounds of gunfire are like a death sentence to me," Mohammad, one Afghan civil activist who has been threatened by the Taliban, told The National as celebratory Taliban shooting rang out across Kabul early on Tuesday morning.

Mr Mohammad, whose name The National changed to protect his identity, was camped outside the airport for five days, despite the recent attacks, but was not allowed inside.

"I have worked with the Americans, which put my life at risk, and they were my last hope in getting out. They just left me behind," he said, choking back tears.

