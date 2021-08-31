Taliban bids farewell to US with warning to 'occupiers'

Follow the latest Afghanistan updates

The Taliban will seek good relations with the US, the group’s spokesman said from Kabul airport on Tuesday, hours after the last American troops were flown out of the country.

Carrying his rifle by his side, Maj Gen Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, became the last US soldier to board the final flight out of Afghanistan a minute before midnight on Monday, ending the country’s 20-year presence.

On Tuesday Morning, top Taliban officials walked across the tarmac of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, the last part of Afghanistan held by the US, to mark their return to power.

“We can’t control our emotions,” Bilal Karimi, a member of the Taliban’s Cultural Commission, said by phone from the airport.

“We have defeated the world’s most powerful country and gained our independence.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Celebratory gunfire light up part of the night sky after the last US aircraft took off from the airport in Kabul early on August 31, 2021. AFP

The Taliban's Badri 313 special forces unit posed for pictures, brandishing US rifles and flying the group's white flag.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid addressed a crowd of journalists from the site of a chaotic scramble to transport tens of thousands of foreign citizens and Afghan allies out of the country before the August 31 deadline for US troops to depart.

Mujahid struck a conciliatory tone towards the departing US but warned others to take note of what has happened in Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Emirate [Afghanistan] wants a good and diplomatic relationship with the Americans,” he said.

“We highlight to every occupier that whoever sees Afghanistan with an evil eye will face the same fate as the Americans have faced.

“We’ve never given up to pressure or force and our nation has always sought freedom.”

The US invaded Afghanistan in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks to crush Al Qaeda and prevent Afghanistan from being used as another launch pad for further attacks on the West.

While the US succeeded in quickly driving the Taliban from power, it never halted the bloody insurgency that the group continued to waged for two decades against foreign soldiers and the new Afghan government supported by the international community.

There have been at least 3,502 international soldiers killed in Afghanistan since 2001, at least 66,000 Afghan soldiers and security service personnel, and at least 44,245 civilians. Seventy-two journalists have died, and so have at least 444 aid workers.

At least 51,000 Taliban and other opposition fighters have also been killed.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 A Taliban fighter stands near a vehicle that was used to fire rockets at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. EPA

As the US began to withdraw from Afghanistan after a deal with the Taliban signed in Doha in 2020, the insurgency gained momentum and quickly overran the government.

The end of the American presence in Afghanistan was marked by late-night celebratory gunfire around the airport by Taliban fighters.

Today, the Taliban controls more of Afghanistan than it ever did during its previous rule from 1996 to 2001, a period marked by brutal repression. The world is now watching the group closely and many officials have said that destroying hard-won gains for women, minorities and free speech is a red line — although it is unclear what the West can do to enforce these demands.

“The Taliban seeks international legitimacy and support. Our position is any legitimacy and support will have to be earned,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Thousands of Afghans have already fled the country, either by getting aboard international evacuation flights or by crossing the borders to Pakistan, Iran and elsewhere. Thousands have already started making their way, by foot, towards Europe, arriving in Turkey.

“There's a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure," said Gen Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command. "We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out. But I think if we'd stayed another 10 days, we wouldn't have gotten everybody out.”

As the US troops departed, they destroyed more than 70 aircraft, dozens of armoured vehicles and disabled the C-Ram air defences that had thwarted at least five ISIS rocket attacks on the eve of the US departure.

Dozens of aircraft and military helicopters stood empty at Kabul airport as the Taliban arrived. Cockpit windows had been smashed, and aircraft tyres shot out. Gen McKenzie said they had been demilitarised and rendered useless.

In a statement, US President Joe Biden thanked the military “now our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended”.

He said Washington had long ago achieved the objectives it set in ousting the Taliban in 2001, and the US-Taliban deal includes a proviso that the militants must not allow Afghanistan again to be a haven for terrorists plotting to attack America and its allies.

But experts say there is significant evidence — even from Al Qaeda themselves — that the Taliban never cut ties with the group once led by Osama bin Laden.

Footage shared online on Monday showed Amin ul-Haq, bin Laden’s former head of security, arriving back in his native Nangarhar among a large convoy of cars.

The Taliban must now work to revive a war-shattered economy without being able to count on the billions of dollars in foreign aid that flowed to the previous administration but fed systemic corruption.

The population outside the cities is facing what UN officials have called a catastrophic humanitarian situation worsened by a severe drought.

A Taliban official in Kabul said the group wants people to lead an Islamic way of life and get rid of all foreign influences.

“Our culture has become toxic," he said. "We see Russian and American influence everywhere, even in the food we eat. That is something people should realise and make necessary changes. This will take time but will happen."

The biog Fast facts on Neil Armstrong’s personal life: Armstrong was born on August 5, 1930, in Wapakoneta, Ohio

He earned his private pilot’s license when he was 16 – he could fly before he could drive

There was tragedy in his married life: Neil and Janet Armstrong’s daughter Karen died at the age of two in 1962 after suffering a brain tumour. She was the couple’s only daughter. Their two sons, Rick and Mark, consulted on the film

After Armstrong departed Nasa, he bought a farm in the town of Lebanon, Ohio, in 1971 – its airstrip allowed him to tap back into his love of flying

In 1994, Janet divorced Neil after 38 years of marriage. Two years earlier, Neil met Carol Knight, who became his second wife in 1994

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

