Emirati teenager soaks in 'once in a lifetime opportunity' alongside world's best amateur golfers

Teenagers are not famed for being fans of early starts. So when Mohammed Skaik’s alarm sounded at 4.30am on Thursday after a late finish the night before, he might have been excused for hitting the snooze button.

Instead, though, the 19-year-old Emirati was amped to get going. After all, he was set for the privilege of hitting the opening tee shot in the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC).

The winner of the tournament will gain entry into the 2026 Masters, as well as the Open Championship.

The tournament involves some of the most promising amateur players in golf; major champions like Hideki Matsuyama and Cameron Smith have played in the past.

It is customary for a representative of the host nation to play the opening shot of the AAC. For Skaik, he was keeping up a family tradition.

Back in 2021, when Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club provided a safe port in the storm of Covid for the AAC, his brother Ahmad had the honour.

Ahmad Skaik during the first round of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. Photo: AAC

This time, it was the younger of the Skaik siblings. When he made his 6.45am, tee-time – having only got to sleep at 10.30pm the previous evening because of the tournament’s opening ceremony – that was the first part of the mission accomplished.

When he subsequently striped his drive straight up the middle of the par-4 first, it all added up to a dream start.

“At first I was pretty nervous when my dad told me [he’d be hitting the opening shot],” Skaik said.

“But then I just looked at it like it’s an honour. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity and it’s my first start on the AAC.

“I really wanted it. I said yes straight away, and went on the course today and hit probably the purest drive of my life.”

Skaik said he did lean on his brother for some advice. “He told me just like go on the tee and enjoy it because this is what we do for a living,” he said.

“If we want to be professional, we're going to have to handle pressure. So just try to enjoy it and like see how it feels.”

It is his goal to turn pro at some point. He has just started university in Dubai, rather than following the well-trodden route of college golf in the US.

He first became aware of the sport when his dad took him along to play at The Montgomerie in Dubai.

He says he only started pursuing in seriously, though, after watching his brother in action at the Creek when the AAC was last in the city four years ago.

“Before I played the AAC at Dubai Creek, I used to always tell him to practice and he always ignored me, and just plays on the PlayStation the whole time,” brother Ahmad said.

“I always tell him to practice, go to the gym and he never does. But I feel like after I played the AAC, and the week after I played the DP World Tour [in the Aviv Dubai Championship] on Fire and shot 4-under on Day 1, after that, he changed.

“He started really taking it seriously. You can see the level change in his game, and I'm sure you're going to see it this week as well.”

Ahmad is playing his final tournament before going pro - although he might have to shelve those plans, given the start he made to the AAC.

The Masters and Open places are only open to players who remain amateurs. Ahmad held a share of the lead with one hole to play on Thursday.

He made a double bogey at the ninth – his last hole – but his 4-under 68 was still a fine start. It was five shots better than his younger brother.

While he does have a good role model close to home, the younger of the Skaiks does have heroes elsewhere, too.

He says his ultimate one is Tiger Woods. “The records he’s done, I don’t think anyone could beat him,” he said.

“They’re out of this world. It’s like he’s not really human. But also I'm looking at Scottie [Scheffler]. He’s very accurate everywhere, off the tee, his approaches, and his putting has gotten much better.

“That just shows that if you have decent putting, you can play really good golf, as long as your approach game is like really good.”

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMascotte%20Health%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMiami%2C%20US%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bora%20Hamamcioglu%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOnline%20veterinary%20service%20provider%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.2%20million%20raised%20in%20seed%20funding%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Vikram%20Vedha %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Gayatri%2C%20Pushkar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hrithik%20Roshan%2C%20Saif%20Ali%20Khan%2C%20Radhika%20Apte%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'The Sky is Everywhere' Director:Josephine Decker Stars:Grace Kaufman, Pico Alexander, Jacques Colimon Rating:2/5

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.