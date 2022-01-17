Ahmad Skaik keen to inspire UAE's 'next generation' at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

The UAE's No1 golfer, Ahmad Skaik, said he hopes his participation in the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship can help inspire the next generation of golfers from the Emirates.

Skaik, 24, will tee it up alongside some of the biggest names in the game at the January 20-23 Rolex Series event, which will be hosted for the first time at Yas Links. Among the players set to compete in Abu Dhabi include world No 2 Collin Morikawa, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, and world No 6 Victor Hovland.

Former tournament winners Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Lee Westwood, as well as defending champion Tyrrell Hatton and former world No 1 Adam Scott, will also be vying for the Falcon Trophy.

Skaik debuted at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2020, and he made history last November with an opening round 68 at the Aviv Dubai Championship 2021, the best round by an Emirati at a DP World Tour event.

Skaik also triumphed in the 2020 UAE Presidents Cup, and heads into the tournament relishing the opportunity to play alongside some of the world’s biggest golf stars.

“It is an honour to be invited to play in Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and to compete on the DP World Tour alongside these superstar names," he said. "I’m looking forward to taking on the Yas Links golf course, and I know it will be a different experience for lots of the players. Hopefully, I can use my local knowledge and experience to my advantage.

“I had a fantastic experience in the previous two years, and I hope to make more memories this week. I’m always looking to improve, and I feel in good form, striking the ball well. I’m thankful to the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for this opportunity and I hope I can inspire the next generation of golfers in the UAE.”

Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa headline the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Getty Images

Skaik will be joined at the 17th Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship by fellow local amateur Josh Hill, who qualified after winning the Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship in December. It will be the Dubai-based 17-year-old's second appearance at the event.

“We are delighted to welcome back Ahmad to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship for the third year running," Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council said. "He is the shining star of Emirati golf and destined to achieve great things in the future. We look forward to seeing how Ahmad fares alongside some of the greats at this year’s tournament and back him wholeheartedly as our local inspiration.”

After competing in Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this week, Skaik will also line up alongside stellar fields in both the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic from January 27-30, and the Ras Al Khaimah Championship presented by Phoenix Capital from February 3-6 as part of the DP World Tour Desert Swing 2022.