Dubai teen Josh Hill to join McIlroy and Morikawa at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Dubai-born teenager Josh Hill says he cannot wait to test his talent at next month’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa.

Hill, 17, will compete in the January 20-23 tournament after triumphing on Thursday at the Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. Hill, who won the same tournament in 2019, makes his second appearance at the DP World Tour event having competed also last year, where he posted rounds of 74 and 76. Aged 16 at the time, he was the youngest player to participate in the tournament.

Now in its 17th year, next month’s Rolex Series event takes place for the first time at Yas Links. Four-time major winner McIlroy and current Race to Dubai champion Morikawa have already been confirmed.

“I am excited to have won the Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship against such a strong field,” said Hill in a statement in reference to his one-shot victory at Saadiyat last week. “To receive an invite for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is a great opportunity for me to test my game against some of the best players in the world, including the likes of Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa plus so many more exceptional players.”

Hill, who carded a final-round 72 to finish 9-under par, added: “2021 has been a tough year for everyone with another disrupted year with Covid, but hopefully next month’s Rolex Series event will help me kick-start my 2022 season. It is a very important year for me. Thank you to Abu Dhabi Sports Council for arranging the invitation.”

Well known within UAE golf, Hill rose to prominence on the Mena Tour in 2019, when he captured the Al Ain Open to become the youngest winner of an Official World Golf Ranking event. He was aged 15 at the time. Hill has since competed also in the Dubai Desert Classic, last year posting successive rounds of 77 to miss the cut.

In an accompanying statement on Monday, Aref Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Congratulations to Josh Hill on your well-earned victory. We look forward to welcoming him to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January for the second time. He’ll join some of the world’s best golfers at the stunning new venue, Yas Links. We wish Josh the best of luck.”

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the traditional curtain-raiser for the DP World Tour's Desert Swing, carries an $8 million purse. Last week, organisers announced that for the first time general admission would be free to spectators.