Flydubai flight to Tel Aviv diverted to Saudi Arabia after incident on board

Flydubai said on Wednesday that flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel experienced an incident en route and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

The airline said its teams were working with authorities and that further updates would be issued as more confirmed details become available.

“All passengers are safe and accounted for,” the airline said.

After departing Dubai International Airport, the plane was diverted over Jordanian airspace towards Saudi Arabia, transmitting two emergency signals, flight-tracking website Flightradar24 said.

The Boeing 737 then transmitted another general emergency signal before landing at Tabuk Airport in north-western Saudi Arabia, flight-tracking data showed.

There was no immediate response from the General Authority of Civil Aviation in Saudi Arabia.

The incident was not believed to have been a hijacking, the Israeli Prime Minister's office said. Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations “following concerns over an aviation incident”, his office said in a statement.

“The incident is under control and all measures are now being implemented to safely return the Israeli passengers to Israel,” the office said.

The Israeli army said it was conducting a “situational assessment”.

Flydubai operates daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv. Saudi Arabia and Israel do not have official diplomatic relations.