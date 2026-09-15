Flydubai fleet to cross 100 aircraft as it launches cabin retrofit programme

Dubai carrier flydubai will take delivery of 11 additional aircraft this year, pushing its fleet above 100 planes, and has also launched a new cabin retrofit programme as it expands capacity.

The airline will take delivery of seven Boeing 737-9 Max and four Boeing 737-8 Max this year, it confirmed on Tuesday, as it targets growing demand for premium travel.

The 737-9 Max aircraft features 16 business class and 156 economy class seats, compared with 10 business class seats on some 737-8 Max aircraft.

“This added premium capacity allows the airline to meet strong demand for business class on key international routes, capture more high-yield traffic and deploy capacity more efficiently across existing flight frequencies,” flydubai said in a statement.

The planned deliveries are part of flydubai’s fleet modernisation strategy, replacing older aircraft as it seeks to expand its network. Last year, flydubai took delivery of 12 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, which increased its fleet to 97 jets.

“These deliveries are central to our long-term fleet strategy, providing the capacity and flexibility to support our growing operations while operating one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies,” said flydubai's chief executive Ghaith Al Ghaith.

“Our investment does not stop with the new aircraft … Our new retrofit programme marks another significant investment in our product offering.”

Upgraded bins can accommodate up to six standard-sized bags, compared with four in a standard overhead bin. flydubai Show caption: Upgraded bins can accommodate up to six standard-sized bags,…

In the next phase of flydubai's cabin retrofit programme, which starts this month, 21 Boeing 737 Max aircraft currently fitted with recliner business class seats will be retrofitted with lie-flat seats over the next 12 months.

Existing overhead bins will also be replaced with Boeing’s larger ones, expanding cabin baggage capacity. The upgraded bins can accommodate up to six standard-sized bags, compared with four in a standard overhead bin.

Flydubai’s previous multimillion-dollar retrofit across its Boeing 737-800 fleet included the introduction of lie-flat business class seats, new economy class seats and in-flight entertainment.

The fleet expansion and retrofit programme are part of flydubai’s “wider investment in strengthening its future capabilities, including its on-board product, technology, training and engineering infrastructure”, the carrier said.

Flydubai has been investing in premium products and services to expand beyond the low-cost business model it launched with in June 2009. Last year, the airline unveiled its business class lounge at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

At the Dubai Airshow in November last year, the airline placed orders for 150 Airbus A321 Neos and 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft.