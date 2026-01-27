Next stop Bahrain for ‘Captain America’ Patrick Reed’s global tour

Whenever you see Patrick Reed striding down a fairway, it often feels like the Stars and Stripes are fluttering behind him.

His nickname of “Captain America” has been hard won in the heat of Ryder Cup battles. But few players – from his homeland or elsewhere – travel more than the 35-year-old Texan does. A player so inextricably linked to the United States is in fact a citizen of the world.

Reed played tournaments in 17 different countries last year, which took in four continents, three Emirates, and two administrative regions of China.

When he won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic for the first time on Sunday, he said winning it had been nagging at him. It is not uncommon for players of Reed’s standing to fly in from US, smile for the photos, bank the appearance fee, and forget about what happened on the course as soon as they board the return flight.

Reed, though, has been a regular at the Majlis Course, via his membership of the DP World Tour. He came close to winning in 2023, eventually losing out to his regular rival, Rory McIlroy. This time, he got the job done.

Sunday was technically Reed’s fourth win on the DP World Tour – what was formerly known as the European Tour. But he was quick to point out that stat is misleading, as the previous wins all came in co-sanctioned events – the 2018 Masters and two WGC events – won at tournaments on the other side of the Atlantic.

This was his first in a regular season event, and he was thrilled. To his credit, he was similarly speedy in saying he would be honouring his commitment to play at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship this week, rather than pull out to toast his Dubai triumph.

The crowds at the Royal Golf Club in the centre of Bahrain will likely be a touch smaller than those at Emirates Golf Club, and smaller still than the majors at which Reed hopes to contend again this year. But he will still be going about his work happily, aiming to impress.

“I feel like the only way you're going to grow the game of golf and showcase golf is by having the best players in the world travel and play,” Reed said. “Let’s be honest, as an American, it's easy to kind of stay at home, and play on the PGA Tour. You're not having to travel much.

“But to actually grow the game worldwide, you have to travel worldwide. I've taken that to heart. I've talked to enough people growing up about being a world player, not just a guy that stays at home and plays.”

After lifting the Dallah Trophy, Reed revealed he has yet to renew his membership of the LIV Golf tour for this season, although he did suggest it is likely he will continue on the tour that has been his home for some while now.

The breakaway league, for all its Saudi Arabian financing, has the lion’s share of its events in the United States. Reed played the full programme of 14 LIV golf tournaments last season, which meant playing on home soil six times.

And yet for the rest of the year he was perfectly happy trampling the fairways of destinations as diverse as Ras Al Khaimah, Bahrain, Macau and Munich, too.

It is not unappreciated by the galleries. In some respects, LIV players are hidden from view. As such, their pulling power can suffer, just as much as their game.

Dustin Johnson, for example, is hardly the appointment viewing that he once was. Now 651st in the world rankings, the two-time Major winner made his debut at the Desert Classic last week.

It scarcely registered that he was absent for the weekend, having missed the cut after shooting 4-over for his opening two rounds.

Outside of his contracted LIV commitments, Johnson played just seven times last season. That included missed cuts in three of the four Majors, one in the Alfred Dunhill Links, and one in the Saudi International in Riyadh. Reed, by contrast, played 18 tournaments outside of LIV.

People are usually glad to see such a recognisable face. After the third round at the Majlis on Saturday, a spectator leaned in as close as possible and bellowed: “Oi, Patrick – thanks for all you do to support the European Tour.”

Reed is grateful for feedback like that. “I feel like as a player, as a Major champion and as a Ryder Cup player, that it's our duty to travel and play around the world to showcase the game,” Reed said.

Reed wins Dubai Desert Classic - in pictures

Patrick Reed after winning the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club. AFP

Patrick Reed with his caddie Kessler Karain after winning the Dubai Desert Classic. Getty Images

Patrick Reed of the United States tees-off on the 18th and final hole. Getty Images

Patrick Reed won the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic by four strokes. Getty Images

Patrick Reed tees off on the famous eighth hole at Emirates Golf Club. Getty Images

Patrick Reed with his caddie on the 12th green on his way to a final round 72 leaving him 14-under for the tournament. Getty Images

England's Andy Sullivan hit a final round off 71 to finish in second place. AFP

Nicolai Hojgaard's final round of 70 meant the Dane finished eight-under par for the tournament and in joint fifth place. Getty Images

Day 1 leader Francesco Molinari carded a final round 72 to finish in joint fifth place. Getty Images

Rory McIlroy's final round of 73 meant the Northern Irishman finished two-under par overall. EPA

“It's only going to help. It's only going to help grow the game, and the easiest way to do that is by having superstars play everywhere.

“That means not just back in the States. That means everywhere around the world. For me, I'm always going to stay true to my heart on that. I'm always going to travel and play and that's why I love coming over and playing on this tour.”

And, if Reed’s contract issue with LIV is not resolved, followers of the DP World Tour could be seeing a lot more of him this season. If that did happen, he says he would target membership of the PGA Tour by winning one of the 10 cards available for the leading players in the Race to Dubai standings.

“Good golf takes care of itself, right?” Reed said. “It's always been that way from day one. If you play well in high school, that's what got you college scholarships.

“You play really well in college, that got you sponsors to hopefully playing on tour. And then you play well at Q-School and on tour, and that gets you a card on the PGA Tour.

“If I ended up not playing on LIV this year, I would be out here playing more on this tour and trying to secure one of those spots in the top 10, and allow myself to get back on the PGA Tour.”