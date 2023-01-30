Rory McIlroy wins Hero Dubai Desert Classic for record-equalling third time

Rory McIlroy has won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic for a record-equalling third time, holding off Patrick Reed on Monday to seal a one-shot win.

The world No 1, champion in 2009 and 2015, began the delayed final round with a three-shot lead, but did not make a birdie until the ninth hole.

From there, he and Reed – the American was playing just ahead in the penultimate group – more or less traded blows at the summit until Reed bogeyed 16 and McIlroy birdied 17.

It provided the latter with a one-shot advantage going down 18, with McIlroy following Reed’s birdie on the last to sign for a four-under-par 68 and secure the Dallah trophy on 19-under. Reed, meanwhile, carded a 65 to take second.

With the triumph, McIlroy joins Ernie Els as the only three-time winner of the Classic.

More to follow …