Bahrain issues first nationwide alert in months as Iran claims attack on base hosting US helicopters

Bahrain issued its first nationwide threat alert in months on Sunday as explosions were reported across the kingdom and Iran claimed drone attacks on a Bahraini military base hosting US helicopters.

The Interior Ministry urged citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location, advising them to follow developments through official channels. It did not specify the nature of the threat or identify any potential targets.

The Iran-aligned Sabereen News reported on its Telegram channel that explosions continued to be heard in Bahrain in the morning, attributing them to an Iranian drone attack on US targets.

There was “an Iranian drone attack on targets of the American enemy in Bahrain,” Sabereen said, adding that “the sounds of explosions are still being heard in Bahrain”.

Separately, Iran's Fars news agency reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had carried out attacks on US bases in Bahrain.

Quoting its defence correspondent, Fars said the operations were in response to US actions against Iran, describing them as successful attacks on American bases. It provided no details of the targets, weapons used or the extent of the damage.

Tankers hit mines, IRGC says

The reports came after the IRGC claimed late on Saturday night it launched six drones towards a US air defence radar installation at Bahrain's Riffa helicopter base. The IRGC described the operation as the second phase of retaliation against the US.

Washington has not yet confirmed the latest reported attacks.

On Friday, the US Central Command said it had intercepted two Iranian one-way attack drones heading towards Bahrain, with no injuries or damage reported, disputing an earlier claim by the IRGC that its troops had destroyed an American early-warning radar.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the Saudi-led coalition was quoted as saying on Sunday. Two drones were also intercepted and destroyed in the kingdom's Eastern Region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Iran's IRGC Navy claimed that two oil tankers had exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines while attempting to use what it described as an unauthorised route south of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement published on its affiliated Sepah News Telegram channel, the IRGC said the vessels had switched off their navigation and automatic identification systems to avoid detection. It added that two other tankers had abandoned their attempted passage and turned back following warnings.

The claims have not been independently verified. No vessel identities, flags or ownership details were provided and there has been no corresponding confirmation from maritime authorities that ships struck sea mines. Maritime authorities have reported projectile-related incidents in the region, but such reports should not be conflated with the IRGC's separate claim of mine strikes.

Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, making it a key centre for American military operations in the Gulf.

Gulf Arab states on Friday demanded that Iran pay full compensation for damage caused by thousands of missile and drone attacks since February, calling on the UN Security Council to hold Tehran accountable and prevent further strikes.