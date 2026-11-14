Rory McIlroy and Tyrell Hatton share lead at DP World Tour Championship

If Rory McIlroy felt frustrated during another testing day around Earth Course on Friday, he did a good job of not showing it.

Happily, he won’t have to worry about giving vent to his feelings on Saturday: whatever he does, it is likely to pale in comparison to his playing partner.

The world No 2 will play his third round in the company of the famously combustible Tyrell Hatton.

The celebrated duo are tied for the lead at the DP World Tour Championship on five-under par, and will make for a box-office match when they tee off at 12.40pm.

McIlroy is a fan of Hatton, and joked that his playing partner’s mood might be largely dependent on “what side of the bed he gets out of”.

Even though they hold the lead, each has betrayed signs of annoyance over the opening two days.

McIlroy, who lost out to Lee Westwood when this tournament was first staged at Earth Course in 2009, reckons the challenge has never been tougher.

The wind has been blustery, the greens dry, and the rough punishing – hence the higher than usual scoring.

“I started to get frustrated with the golf course,” McIlroy said after his second-round 70, which including three bogeys in six holes on the back nine.

“As it dries out, lies and fairways aren't very good, and greens start to get bumpy. And I started to get maybe a little bit frustrated with the course on the way in. But I think it's just the nature of it. It's a tough test.

“I've been coming to this golf course for 17 years, and this is the toughest I think it's ever played.

“In my mind it's sort of like, you should be going out and shooting 66 or 65, and the course just isn't set up that way this week. You just have to show a little bit more patience out there.”

While his actions do not always show it, Hatton is capable of patience. He would not have five Rolex Series titles to his name if he wasn’t.

The Englishman is satisfied with where he is sitting ahead of moving day. “[McIlroy] has got an amazing record around this golf course; it sets up pretty well for him,” Hatton said.

“[But] I'm happy enough with where I'm placed after two rounds. Hopefully I can play better over the weekend and give myself more birdie opportunities.”

The Ryder Cup stars are a stroke ahead of Kristoffer Reitan and Joost Luiten, the first-round leader, who are tied on four-under.

“I'm in the same position as where I started,” Luiten said after his one-over 73 in the second.

“I'm just looking up and trying to put a score together, and be as happy as I can be on the golf course. Then we'll see what it brings for the weekend.”