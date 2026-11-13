Dubai to get more smart cameras after 27,000 traffic violations detected in October

Dubai Police plan to install more smart traffic cameras after detecting thousands of motorists driving dangerously, using mobile phones and failing to wear seat belts. More than 27,000 traffic violations were detected last month alone.

The police said this will help authorities identify dangerous driving more effectively, as they step up efforts to reduce accidents and improve road safety.

Brig Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the existing systems use artificial intelligence and advanced technology to detect violations accurately, including behaviour that may be difficult to spot through conventional traffic patrols.

He warned that such violations put all road users at risk and increase the likelihood of accidents resulting in serious injury or death.

Using phone while driving

Brig bin Suwaidan warned that distracted driving remains one of the most dangerous actions on the road.

Using a phone to make calls, browse social media or read and respond to messages take a driver's attention away from the road, leaving little time to react to unexpected situations.

Brig bin Suwaidan said even a few seconds of distraction could prevent motorists from responding to a vehicle braking suddenly, a pedestrian crossing, or a change in traffic conditions.

“The road demands a driver’s full attention. Any distraction can have tragic consequences, affecting not just the driver but other road users as well,” he stressed.

He urged drivers to remain focused throughout their journeys, warning that careless behaviour can endanger passengers and other road users.

Seat-belt violations

Dubai Police also reminded motorists that seat belts are essential for reducing the risk of serious injuries during collisions. They help prevent occupants from hitting the vehicle's interior or being thrown out during impact.

Motorists caught using a mobile phone or being distracted while driving face an Dh800 ($217) fine, while failing to wear a seat belt carries a Dh700 penalty.

Police said the penalties are meant to discourage dangerous driving and motivate motorists to take responsibility for their safety and that of others.

Brig bin Suwaidan said Dubai Police would take firm action against motorists who repeatedly break traffic rules or engage in dangerous driving.

He said the goal of increased monitoring is to change driving habits and prevent accidents.

Smart monitoring systems and traffic patrols will continue to identify offenders and take the necessary legal measures.

He urged motorists to put their phones away, ensure everyone in their vehicle wears a seat belt and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.