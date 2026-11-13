Fujairah crash that killed 14 has 'saddened us all', Dr Gargash says

The road crash in Fujairah that killed 14 people has caused profound sadness across the country, said Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed.

Fujairah Police said that the accident, which involved 18 cars and five lorries, happened in the early hours of Thursday. The force added that 30 people were injured.

The accident happened after a lorry driver lost control of their vehicle and collided with a car, before veering off and striking several vehicles that had stopped because of slow-moving traffic. The lorry caught fire and the blaze spread to other vehicles.

Emirati citizens were among those killed. The victims also included people from Oman, India, Brazil, Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt.

"With profound sadness and sorrow, the UAE received the news of the tragic traffic accident in Fujairah, which has deeply saddened us all with the loss of lives and injuries," Dr Gargash said in post on X on Friday. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, praying that Allah grants his mercy on the deceased, gives their families patience and solace, and grants the injured a speedy recovery."

The Arab Parliament also offered its condolences and released a statement to express solidarity with the UAE, state news agency Wam reported.

Jasem Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Co-operation Council, also expressed sympathy with the UAE, as well as to the families of the victims, Wam reported. Mr Al Budaiwi expressed his "profound sorrow and regret over this tragic incident, underscoring the GCC's solidarity and its standing alongside the UAE and its brotherly people during this painful time".

Jordan also sent condolences, with its Foreign Ministry expressing "full solidarity with the UAE government and people in the wake of the tragic incident, extending sincere condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery".