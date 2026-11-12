Outlook email outage affects users around the world

Users of various Microsoft tools, including Outlook email, are reporting problems sending and receiving messages.

Microsoft's status website acknowledged the problem on Thursday afternoon.

"Users may be unable to connect to their mailboxes in Exchange Online through multiple connection methods," a message on the Microsoft page read in part.

"We’ve collected networking logs to further investigate the source of these errors and confirm our next steps."

According to Downdetector, which has become an online staple in monitoring internet cuts, users around the globe are also experiencing problems with Microsoft Teams, Copilot and Teams.

For Outlook specifically, Microsoft has classified the issue as being a "service degradation".

This is a developing story ...