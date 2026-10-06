  • Yemeni government forces recapture strategic port city of Mokha from Houthis
  • Saudi-led coalition says 100 jets took part in Sunday offensive
  • Makkah pact countries to meet in Riyadh with Houthi attacks on agenda
  • Iranian oil minister resigns
  • US pulls bombers from England base week after five arrested
Updated: October 06, 2026, 4:37 AM