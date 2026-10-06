Italy plans new Lebanon mission to replace Unifil
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Italy plans new Lebanon mission to replace Unifil
Netanyahu invites 'hero' flydubai captain to Israel
Battle for Taiz: Yemeni city under siege for 10 years
Life under Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon
Italy calls for greater European role in securing stability in Hormuz and Bab El Mandeb straits
Italian Defence Minister calls for more European ships for Red Sea mission
Life under Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon
Trump claims Iran could be behind flydubai incident
‘Has Iraq regained its sovereignty?’
Trump calls Iran's leaders 'crazy people'